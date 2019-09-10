Watch UEFA Youth League streams, highlights

Tuesday 10 September 2019

Four UEFA Youth League group games per matchday will be streamed live in selected territories.

Four UEFA Youth League games per matchday will be streamed live on UEFA.tv in selected territories throughout the group stage. Here is the list of confirmed matches so far: kick-off times CET.

The chosen games are centrally-produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed on UEFA.tv in unsold territories. Highlights follow in all territories.


HIGHLIGHTS 

Matchday one

Highlights: Dortmund 2-1 Barcelona
Tuesday 17 September   
 Napoli 1-1 Liverpool 
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Barcelona

Highlights: Paris 1-2 Real Madrid
 Wednesday 18 September
Atlético Madrid 0-4 Juventus
Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Real Madrid

Tuesday 1 October
Juventus 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Bayern München

Highlights: Tottenham 1-4 Bayern
STREAMS

Matchday two

Wednesday 2 October
LOSC Lille v Chelsea (14:00)
Barcelona v Internazionale Milano (16:00)

Matchday three

Tuesday 22 October
Atlético Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen (14:00)
Club Brugge v Paris Saint-Germain (16:00)

Wednesday 23 October
Ajax v Chelsea (14:00)
Internazionale Milano v Borussia Dortmund (tbc)

Matchday four

Tuesday 5 November
Borussia Dortmund v Internazionale Milano(14:00)
Lyon v Benfica (16:00)

Wednesday 6 November
Atalanta v Manchester United (14:00)
Real Madrid v Galatasaray (16:00)

Matchday five

Tuesday 26 November
tbc

Wednesday 27 November
tbc

Matchday six

Tuesday 10 December
tbc

Wednesday 11 December
tbc

