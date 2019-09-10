Watch UEFA Youth League streams, highlights
Tuesday 10 September 2019
Four UEFA Youth League group games per matchday will be streamed live in selected territories.
Four UEFA Youth League games per matchday will be streamed live on UEFA.tv in selected territories throughout the group stage. Here is the list of confirmed matches so far: kick-off times CET.
The chosen games are centrally-produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed on UEFA.tv in unsold territories. Highlights follow in all territories.
HIGHLIGHTS
Matchday one
Tuesday 17 September
Napoli 1-1 Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Barcelona
Wednesday 18 September
Atlético Madrid 0-4 Juventus
Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Real Madrid
Tuesday 1 October
Juventus 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Bayern München
STREAMS
Matchday two
Wednesday 2 October
LOSC Lille v Chelsea (14:00)
Barcelona v Internazionale Milano (16:00)
Matchday three
Tuesday 22 October
Atlético Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen (14:00)
Club Brugge v Paris Saint-Germain (16:00)
Wednesday 23 October
Ajax v Chelsea (14:00)
Internazionale Milano v Borussia Dortmund (tbc)
Matchday four
Tuesday 5 November
Borussia Dortmund v Internazionale Milano(14:00)
Lyon v Benfica (16:00)
Wednesday 6 November
Atalanta v Manchester United (14:00)
Real Madrid v Galatasaray (16:00)
Matchday five
Tuesday 26 November
tbc
Wednesday 27 November
tbc
Matchday six
Tuesday 10 December
tbc
Wednesday 11 December
tbc