Domestic champions path second legs
Tuesday 22 October 2019
The second round ties are taking shape.
- Teams compete in two rounds of two-legged knockout ties
- First round second legs run until Thursday
- Second round draw already made, ties in November
- Second round winners meet group-stage runners-up in play-offs
- Play-off winners advance to round of 16 with first-placed group-stage teams
First round
SECOND LEGS:
Tuesday 22 October
Domžale 2-0 Viitorul (agg: 2-0)
Derby County 7-2 Minsk (agg: 9-2)
- Domžale the first Slovenian team to get through a round in this competition.
Wednesday 23 October
KF Shkëndija 2-2 Dynamo Kyiv (agg: 2-10)
Korona Kielce v Real Zaragoza (first leg: 0-1)
HŠK Zrinjski 2-0 MTK Budapest agg: 3-1)
Ludogorets v Slovan Bratislava (first leg: 0-1)
Liepāja v Porto (first leg: 2-4)
Brodarac v Rennes (first leg: 1-2)
Sheriff Tiraspol v Shkëndija Tiranë (first leg: 2-1)
Maccabi Petah Tikva v Astana (first leg: 0-1)
Levadia Tallinn v ÍA Akranes (first leg: 0-4)
PAOK v Bohemians (first leg: 1-1)
Midtjylland v Elfsborg (first leg: 2-1)
Rangers v Young Boys (first leg: 3-3)
Thursday 24 October
Gabala v APOEL (first leg: 1-1)
Honka v Sogndal (first leg: 1-3)
FIRST LEGS:
Wednesday 2 October
Shkëndija Tiranë 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol
FC Minsk 0-2 Derby County
Dynamo Kyiv 8-0 KF Shkëndija
Porto 4-2 Liepāja
APOEL 1-1 Gabala
Viitorul 0-0 Domžale
Rennes 2-1 Brodarac
Slovan Bratislava 1-0 Ludogorets
ÍA Akranes 4-0 Levadia Tallinn
MTK Budapest 1-1 HŠK Zrinjski
Sogndal 3-1 Honka
Elfsborg 1-2 Midtjylland
Bohemians 1-1 PAOK
Thursday 3 October
Saturday 6 October
Astana 1-0 Maccabi Petah Tikva
Wednesday 9 October
Real Zaragoza 1-0 Korona Kielce
- The 7,562 attendance at La Romareda is a record for the domestic champions path.
Second round (6 & 27 November)
Shkëndija Tiranë (ALB)/Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) v Sogndal (NOR)/Honka (FIN)
Real Zaragoza (ESP)/Korona Kielce (POL) v Gabala (AZE)/APOEL (CYP)
Elfsborg (SWE)/Midtjylland (DEN) v HŠK Zrinjski (BIH)
ÍA Akranes (ISL)/Levadia Tallinn (EST) v Derby County (ENG)
Porto (POR, holders)/Liepāja (LVA) v Domžale (SVN)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) v Bohemians (IRL)/PAOK (GRE)
Young Boys (SUI)/Rangers (SCO) v Ludogorets (BUL)/Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Rennes (FRA)/Brodarac (SRB) v Astana (KAZ)/Maccabi Petah Tikva (ISR)
Guide
- The domestic youth champions of the 32 best-ranked associations in the 2018 UEFA association coefficient rankings (the same rankings used to decide access to the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League) are in this path. The 31st-ranked association, Liechtenstein, have no domestic youth competition, so their place is taken by Moldova, ranked 33rd.
- A vacancy in this path (from a club being eligible for the UEFA Champions League path, namely Ajax, Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Dinamo, Genk, Galatasaray, Lokomotiv Moskva, Salzburg and Slavia) is filled by the domestic youth champions of the next best-ranked association (in those cases Albania, Iceland, Hungary, North Macedonia, Finland, the Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia and, represented for the first time, Estonia).
- Along with Estonia’s Levadia, there are debuts for Derby County, ÍA Akranes, Honka, Korona Kielce, Maccabi Petah Tikva, MTK Budapest, Rangers, Real Zaragoza, Rennes, Shkëndija Tiranë, Slovan Bratislava and Sogndal.
- Holders Porto keep up their record of entering all seven editions of this competition
Knockout dates
Play-off draw: 16 December
Play-offs: 11/12 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February
Round of 16: 3/4 March
Quarter-finals: 17/18 March
Semi-final: 17 April, Nyon
Final: 20 April 2020, Nyon