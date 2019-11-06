Domestic champions path second-round ties
Wednesday 6 November 2019
Holders Porto conceded a last-gasp equaliser as the eight first legs were played: returns from 26 November.
- Teams competing in two rounds of two-legged knockout ties
- Second round second legs from 26 November
- Second-round winners meet group-stage runners-up in play-offs
- Play-off winners advance to round of 16 with first-placed group-stage teams
Second round
FIRST LEGS:
Monday 4 November
Midtjylland 3-1 HŠK Zrinjski
Wednesday 6 November
Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 PAOK
Porto 2-2 Domžale
Real Zaragoza 5-0 APOEL
Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Sogndal
Rennes 2-0 Maccabi Petah Tikva
Rangers 2-0 Slovan Bratislava
ÍA Akranes 1-2 Derby County
SECOND LEGS:
Tuesday 26 November
HŠK Zrinjski v Midtjylland
Wednesday 27 November
APOEL v Real Zaragoza
PAOK v Dynamo Kyiv
Slovan Bratislava v Rangers
Domžale v Porto
Sogndal v Sheriff Tiraspol
Derby County v ÍA Akranes
Wednesday 4 December
Maccabi Petah Tikva v Rennes
- Derby, Honka, ÍA, Maccabi Petah Tikva, Rangers, Rennes, Slovan, Sogndal and Zaragoza are on their competiiton debuts.
First round
SECOND LEGS:
Tuesday 22 October
Domžale 2-0 Viitorul (agg: 2-0)
Derby County 7-2 Minsk (agg: 9-2)
Wednesday 23 October
KF Shkëndija 2-2 Dynamo Kyiv (agg: 2-10)
Korona Kielce 1-4 Real Zaragoza (agg: 1-5)
HŠK Zrinjski 2-0 MTK Budapest (agg: 3-1)
Ludogorets 1-0 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 1-1, 2-4 pens)
Liepāja 0-3 Porto (agg: 2-7)
Brodarac 0-0 Rennes (agg: 1-2)
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-0 Shkëndija Tiranë (agg: 3-1)
Maccabi Petah Tikva 4-0 Astana (agg: 4-1)
Levadia Tallinn 1-12 ÍA Akranes (agg: 1-16)
PAOK 1-0 Bohemians (agg: 2-1)
Midtjylland 1-0 Elfsborg (agg: 3-1)
Rangers 2-2 Young Boys (agg: 5-5, Rangers win on away goals)
Thursday 24 October
Gabala 0-1 APOEL (agg: 1-2)
Honka 1-1 Sogndal (agg: 2-4)
- ÍA’s win is a competition record.
- APOEL, Domžale and ÍA are the first teams from their nations to get through a round of this competition.
FIRST LEGS:
Wednesday 2 October
Shkëndija Tiranë 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol
FC Minsk 0-2 Derby County
Dynamo Kyiv 8-0 KF Shkëndija
Porto 4-2 Liepāja
APOEL 1-1 Gabala
Viitorul 0-0 Domžale
Rennes 2-1 Brodarac
Slovan Bratislava 1-0 Ludogorets
ÍA Akranes 4-0 Levadia Tallinn
MTK Budapest 1-1 HŠK Zrinjski
Sogndal 3-1 Honka
Elfsborg 1-2 Midtjylland
Bohemians 1-1 PAOK
Thursday 3 October
Young Boys 3-3 Rangers
Saturday 6 October
Astana 1-0 Maccabi Petah Tikva
Wednesday 9 October
Real Zaragoza 1-0 Korona Kielce
- The 7,562 attendance at La Romareda is a record for the domestic champions path.
Guide
- The domestic youth champions of the 32 best-ranked associations in the 2018 UEFA association coefficient rankings (the same rankings used to decide access to the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League) are in this path. The 31st-ranked association, Liechtenstein, have no domestic youth competition, so their place is taken by Moldova, ranked 33rd.
- A vacancy in this path (from a club being eligible for the UEFA Champions League path, namely Ajax, Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Dinamo, Genk, Galatasaray, Lokomotiv Moskva, Salzburg and Slavia) is filled by the domestic youth champions of the next best-ranked association (in those cases Albania, Iceland, Hungary, North Macedonia, Finland, the Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia and, represented for the first time, Estonia).
- Along with Estonia’s Levadia, there are debuts for Derby County, ÍA Akranes, Honka, Korona Kielce, Maccabi Petah Tikva, MTK Budapest, Rangers, Real Zaragoza, Rennes, Shkëndija Tiranë, Slovan Bratislava and Sogndal.
- Holders Porto keep up their record of entering all seven editions of this competition
Knockout dates
Play-off draw: 16 December
Play-offs: 11/12 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February
Round of 16: 3/4 March
Quarter-finals: 17/18 March
Semi-final: 17 April, Nyon
Final: 20 April 2020, Nyon