UEFA Youth League domestic champions path ties

Tuesday 10 September 2019

The 32 teams including holders Porto open their first-round bids on 2 October.

Porto start their bid to retain the trophy on 2 October against Liepāja
  • Teams compete in two rounds of two-legged knockout ties
  • Second round winners meet group-stage runners-up in play-offs
  • Play-off winners advance to round of 16 with first-placed group-stage teams

First round

FIRST LEGS:

Wednesday 2 October

Shkëndija Tiranë v Sheriff Tiraspol
FC Minsk v Derby County
Dynamo Kyiv v KF Shkëndija
Porto v Liepāja
APOEL v Gabala
Viitorul v Domžale
Rennes v Brodarac
Slovan Bratislava v Ludogorets
ÍA Akranes v Levadia Tallinn
MTK Budapest v HŠK Zrinjski
Sogndal v Honka
Elfsborg v Midtjylland
Bohemians v PAOK

Thursday 3 October

Young Boys v Rangers

Wednesday 9 October

Real Zaragoza v Korona Kielce

tbc

Astana v Maccabi Petah Tikva

SECOND LEGS:

Wednesday 23 October

KF Shkëndija v Dynamo Kyiv
Korona Kielce v Real Zaragoza
HŠK Zrinjski v MTK Budapest
Ludogorets v Slovan Bratislava
Domžale v Viitorul
Brodarac v Rennes
Sheriff Tiraspol v Shkëndija Tiranë
Maccabi Petah Tikva v Astana
Levadia Tallinn v ÍA Akranes
PAOK v Bohemians
Midtjylland v Elfsborg
Rangers v Young Boys

Thursday 24 October

Gabala v APOEL
Honka v Sogndal

tbc

Derby County v Minsk
Liepāja v Porto

Second round (6 & 27 November)

Shkëndija Tiranë (ALB)/Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) v Sogndal (NOR)/Honka (FIN)
Real Zaragoza (ESP)/Korona Kielce (POL) v Gabala (AZE)/APOEL (CYP)
Elfsborg (SWE)/Midtjylland (DEN) v MTK Budapest (HUN)/HŠK Zrinjski (BIH)
ÍA Akranes (ISL)/Levadia Tallinn (EST) v FC Minsk (BLR)/Derby County (ENG)
Porto (POR, holders)/Liepāja (LVA) v Viitorul (ROU)/Domžale (SVN)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)/KF Shkëndija (MKD) v Bohemians (IRL)/PAOK (GRE)
Young Boys (SUI)/Rangers (SCO) v Ludogorets (BUL)/Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Rennes (FRA)/Brodarac (SRB) v Astana (KAZ)/Maccabi Petah Tikva (ISR)

Guide

  • The domestic youth champions of the 32 best-ranked associations in the 2018 UEFA association coefficient rankings (the same rankings used to decide access to the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League) are in this path. The 31st-ranked association, Liechtenstein, have no domestic youth competition, so their place is taken by Moldova, ranked 33rd.
  • A vacancy in this path (from a club being eligible for the UEFA Champions League path, namely Ajax, Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Dinamo, Genk, Galatasaray, Lokomotiv Moskva, Salzburg and Slavia) is filled by the domestic youth champions of the next best-ranked association (in those cases Albania, Iceland, Hungary, North Macedonia, Finland, the Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia and, represented for the first time, Estonia).
  • Along with Estonia’s Levadia, there are debuts for Derby County, ÍA Akranes, Honka, Korona Kielce, Maccabi Petah Tikva, MTK Budapest, Rangers, Real Zaragoza, Rennes, Shkëndija Tiranë, Slovan Bratislava and Sogndal.
  • Holders Porto keep up their record of entering all seven editions of this competition

Knockout dates

Play-off draw: 16 December
Play-offs: 11/12 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February
Round of 16: 3/4 March
Quarter-finals: 17/18 March
Semi-final: 17 April, Nyon
Final: 20 April, Nyon﻿

