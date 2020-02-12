Atlético impress, Salzburg dethrone Porto: UEFA Youth League play-off report
Wednesday 12 February 2020
Atlético, Crvena zvezda, Derby, Dinamo, Lyon, Midtjylland, Rennes and Salzburg completed the last-16 line-up.
- Results
- Highlights
- Domestic champions path winners were at home to group runners-up
- Victors join group winners in Friday's round of 16 draw
Tuesday 11 February
Derby County 3-1 Borussia Dortmund (highlights)
Wednesday 12 February
Rangers 0-4 Atlético Madrid (highlights)
Midtjylland 1-1, 7-6pens LOSC Lille
Porto 1-1, 6-7pens Salzburg (highlights)
Dynamo Kyiv 0-0, 3-4pens Dinamo Zagreb
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-0, 2-4pens Crvena zvezda
Rennes 1-1, 5-3pens Club Brugge
Real Zaragoza 1-3 Lyon (highlights)
- Holders Porto fell to 2017 winners Salzburg, the only team to lift the trophy after progressing from the play-offs and now the only former champions still in the competition.
- Derby and Rennes continued their debut campaigns but LOSC, Rangers and Zaragoza saw theirs end.
- Dinamo Zagreb, Lyon and Midtjylland also won play-offs last season.
- For the fourth time in their four play-offs (in the last five seasons), Midtjylland went to penalties, and for the third time won.
- Sheriff were the first Moldovan team to make it into the new year in any UEFA club competition but fell to Crvena zvezda, who become the first Serbian team to reach the round of 16.
Previously through to round of 16 (group winners): Ajax, Atalanta, Bayern München, Benfica, Internazionale Milano, Juventus, Liverpool, Real Madrid
Road to Nyon
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 13:00 CET, 14 February
Round of 16: 3/4 March
Quarter-finals: 17/18 March
Semi-final: 17 April, Nyon
Final: 20 April, Nyon