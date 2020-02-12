Atlético impress, Salzburg dethrone Porto: UEFA Youth League play-off report

Wednesday 12 February 2020

Atlético, Crvena zvezda, Derby, Dinamo, Lyon, Midtjylland, Rennes and Salzburg completed the last-16 line-up.

Mario Soriano scores for Atlético at Rangers
Mario Soriano scores for Atlético at Rangers Getty Images

Highlights: Derby 3-1 Dortmund
Highlights: Derby 3-1 Dortmund

Tuesday 11 February
Derby County 3-1 Borussia Dortmund (highlights)

Wednesday 12 February
Rangers 0-4 Atlético Madrid (highlights to follow)
Midtjylland 1-1, 7-6pens LOSC Lille
Porto 1-1, 6-7pens Salzburg (highlights to follow)
Dynamo Kyiv 0-0, 3-4pens Dinamo Zagreb
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-0, 2-4pens Crvena zvezda
Rennes 1-1, 5-3pens Club Brugge
Real Zaragoza 1-3 Lyon (highlights to follow)

  • Holders Porto fell to 2017 winners Salzburg, the only team to lift the trophy after progressing from the play-offs and now the only former champions still in the competition.
  • Derby and Rennes continued their debut campaigns but LOSC, Rangers and Zaragoza saw theirs end.
  • Dinamo Zagreb, Lyon and Midtjylland also won play-offs last season.
  • For the fourth time in their four play-offs (in the last five seasons), Midtjylland went to penalties, and for the third time won.
  • Sheriff were the first Moldovan team to make it into the new year in any UEFA club competition but fell to Crvena zvezda, who become the first Serbian team to reach the round of 16.

Previously through to round of 16 (group winners): Ajax, Atalanta, Bayern München, Benfica, Internazionale Milano, Juventus, Liverpool, Real Madrid

Road to Nyon

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 13:00 CET, 14 February
Round of 16: 3/4 March
Quarter-finals: 17/18 March
Semi-final: 17 April, Nyon
Final: 20 April, Nyon

