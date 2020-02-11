UEFA Youth League play-off guide
Tuesday 11 February 2020
Derby meet Dortmund on Tuesday, with Porto v Salzburg among the seven games the next day.
- Domestic champions path winners at home to group runners-up
- Winners join group winners in round of 16
Tuesday 11 February
Derby County v Borussia Dortmund
Wednesday 12 February
Rangers v Atlético Madrid
Midtjylland v LOSC Lille
Porto v Salzburg
Dynamo Kyiv v Dinamo Zagreb
Sheriff Tiraspol v Crvena zvezda
Rennes v Club Brugge
Real Zaragoza v Lyon
- Porto are the holders while Salzburg won the title in 2017, the only team to do so from the play-offs
- Derby, LOSC, Rangers, Rennes and Zaragoza are in their debut campaigns
- Dinamo Zagreb, Lyon and Midtjylland all won play-offs last season
- Sheriff are the first Moldovan team to make it into the new year in any UEFA club competition
Already through to round of 16 (group winners): Ajax (NED), Atalanta (ITA), Bayern München (GER), Benfica (POR), Internazionale Milano (ITA), Juventus (ITA), Liverpool (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP)
Road to Nyon
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February
Round of 16: 3/4 March
Quarter-finals: 17/18 March
Semi-final: 17 April, Nyon
Final: 20 April, Nyon