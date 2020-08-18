Ajax and Benfica into UEFA Youth League semi-finals 

Ajax and Benfica have set up UEFA Youth League semi-finals in Nyon on Saturday after producing 3-1 wins respectively against Midtjylland and GNK Dinamo. Former winners Salzburg tackle Lyon before Madrid play Inter on Wednesday

The last two round of 16 ties and the remainder of the competition are being played between 16 and 25 August at Colovray Stadium, Nyon. All matches will be played behind closed doors.

Quarter-finals (Colovray Stadium, Nyon)

Tuesday 18 August

Midtjylland 1-3 Ajax – highlights to follow

Dinamo Zagreb 1-3 Benfica – highlights to follow

Ajax are the first Dutch team to reach the semi-finals after three superb goals.

Benfica's Pedro Álvaro, who won in the team that reached the 2017 final, made a new record 28th competition appearance, one ahead of Diogo Costa of last year's winners Porto.

Gonçalo Ramos produced two headers in quick succession as Benfica came from behind against Dinamo, who like Midtjylland also lost in last season's quarter-finals.



Wednesday 19 August

Salzburg vs Lyon (15:00)

Internazionale Milano vs Real Madrid (18:00)

Madrid, in a new record sixth quarter-final, can equal Barcelona and Chelsea's record of four appearances in the semi-finals (usually the final stage in Nyon). Against Inter, Madrid will become the first club to 60 matches in the competition, one ahead of Barcelona.

Salzburg (2017 winners) also have last-four experience.

No team Italy have previously reached the Nyon semi-finals.

Semi-finals (Colovray Stadium, Nyon)

Saturday 22 August

1: ﻿Ajax vs Benfica (15:00)

2: Salzburg/Lyon vs Internazionale Milano/Real Madrid (18:00)

Benfica won both their previous semi-finals in 2014 and 2017; Ajax are the first Dutch team to get this far.

Final (Colovray Stadium, Nyon)

Tuesday 25 August

Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 (18:00)

Sunday 16 August: Colovray Stadium, Nyon

Internazionale Milano 1-0 Rennes – highlights

Juventus 1-3 Real Madrid – highlights

Competition debutant Cesare Casadei came off the bench to head Inter past tournament newcomers Rennes.

Madrid, keeping up their record of always reaching the round of 16, have set another record by reaching their sixth quarter-final out of seven seasons – despite being 1-0 down and reduced to ten men in the opening minutes.

Tuesday 10 March

Atalanta 3-3, 3-5 pens Lyon*

Debutants Atalanta led 2-0 and 3-2 but a last-gasp Rayan Cherki goal forced penalties, and Lyon converted all their spot kicks to reach a second straight quarter-final.

Wednesday 4 March

Bayern München 2-2, 5-6pens Dinamo Zagreb – highlights

Crvena zvezda 0-3 Midtjylland

Salzburg 4-1 Derby County

Bayern came back from 2-0 down to force penalties but Dinamo are into their second straight quarter-final.

Midtjylland are into a second consecutive quarter-final after beating the first Serbian side to reach the round of 16.



Salzburg, who beat holders Porto in the last 16, remain the only past winners left in the competition after defeating debutants Derby.

Tuesday 3 March

Ajax 0-0, 6-5pens Atlético Madrid – watch the shoot-out

Benfica 4-1 Liverpool – highlights

Ajax brought on substitute goalkeeper Daan Reiziger for the shoot-out, and he saved three before scoring the winning penalty.

Pedro Álvaro made a competition record-equalling 27th appearance as twice runners-up Benfica reached their fifth quarter-final, matching the mark of Barcelona, Chelsea and Real Madrid, who later made it to their sixth against Juventus.