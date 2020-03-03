Benfica, Ajax through: UEFA Youth League round of 16 latest

The UEFA Youth League round of 16 is in progress with Ajax and Benfica through so far.

Round of 16 ties

Tuesday 3 March

Ajax 0-0, 6-5pens Atlético Madrid

Benfica 4-1 Liverpool

Ajax brought on substitute goalkeeper Daan Reiziger for the shoot-out, and he saved three before scoring the winning penalty.

Pedro Álvaro made a competition record-equalling 27th appearance as Benfica reached their fifth quarter-final, matching the mark of Barcelona, Chelsea and Real Madrid (who could make a sixth when they visit Juventus).

Wednesday 4 March

Bayern München vs Dinamo Zagreb

Crvena zvezda vs Midtjylland

Salzburg vs Derby County

Tuesday 10 or Wednesday 11 March*

Internazionale Milano vs Rennes

Atalanta vs Lyon

Wednesday 11 March**

Juventus vs Real Madrid

*Postponed from 3 March; exact date for both matches to be confirmed.

**Postponed from 4 March

Quarter-final draw (17/18 March)

1: Internazionale Milano/Rennes vs Juventus/Real Madrid

2: Salzburg/Derby County vs Atalanta/Lyon

3: Crvena zvezda/Midtjylland vs Ajax

4: Bayern München/Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica

Real Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 away and 6-2 at home in the inaugural 2013/14 group stage.

Real Madrid are the only side to have reached this round in all seven editions after Barcelona's group-stage exit; Atlético are there for the sixth time.

Real Madrid can equal Barcelona and Chelsea's record of four appearances in the four-team Nyon finals. Benfica (2014 and 2017 runners-up) and Salzburg (2017 winners) also have finals experience.

No teams from Croatia, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands or Serbia have previously reached the Nyon finals.

Derby hope to be a record sixth different English quarter-finalist.

None of last season's final four (Porto, Chelsea, Barcelona and Hoffenheim) have made it through; Dinamo, Lyon, Midtjylland and Real Madrid all lost in the 2019 quarter-finals while Liverpool (to Dinamo), Atlético (to Real Madrid) and Ajax (to Lyon) fell in the round of 16.

Salzburg (2017 champions) are the only former winners left in the competition, having beaten holders Porto on penalties in the play-offs.

Crvena zvezda are the first Serbian team to reach the round of 16.

Atalanta, Derby and Rennes are through on their competition debuts.

Juventus are also in the round of 16 for the first time; Bayern and Inter can make the quarter-finals for the first time.

Semi-final draw (17 April: Colovray Stadim, Nyon)

1: Winner quarter-final 4 vs Winner quarter-final 3

2: Winner quarter-final 2 vs Winner quarter-final 1

Final (20 April: Colovray Stadium, Nyon)

Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2