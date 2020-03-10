UEFA Youth League round of 16 latest
Tuesday 10 March 2020
Article summary
Three quarter-finals set so far: Salzburg vs Lyon, Midtjylland vs Ajax and Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Youth League round of 16 is in progress with three quarter-finals so far set up: Salzburg vs Lyon, Midtjylland vs Ajax and Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica.
Round of 16 ties
Tuesday 3 March
Ajax 0-0, 6-5pens Atlético Madrid – watch the shoot-out
Benfica 4-1 Liverpool – highlights
- Ajax brought on substitute goalkeeper Daan Reiziger for the shoot-out, and he saved three before scoring the winning penalty.
- Pedro Álvaro made a competition record-equalling 27th appearance as twice runners-up Benfica reached their fifth quarter-final, matching the mark of Barcelona, Chelsea and Real Madrid (who could make a sixth when they visit Juventus).
Wednesday 4 March
Bayern München 2-2, 5-6pens Dinamo Zagreb – highlights
Crvena zvezda 0-3 Midtjylland
Salzburg 4-1 Derby County
- Bayern came back from 2-0 down to force penalties but Dinamo are into their second straight quarter-final.
- Midtjylland are into into a second consecutive quarter-final after beating the first Serbian side to reach the round of 16.
- Salzburg, who beat holders Porto in the last 16, remain the only past winners left in the competition after defeating debutants Derby.
Tuesday 10 March
Atalanta 3-3, 3-5 pens Lyon*
- Debutants Atalanta led 2-0 and 3-2 but a last-gasp Rayan Cherki goal forced penalties, and Lyon converted all their spot-kicks to reach a second straight quarter-final.
*Postponed from 3 March, moved to Centro Tecnico Federale Coverciano, Florence
**Postponed from 4 March
The tie between Internazionale Milano and Rennes has been cancelled. The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will take a decision on the matter.
Quarter-finals
tbc
Midtjylland vs Ajax
Salzburg vs Lyon
Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica
Internazionale Milano/Rennes vs Juventus/Real Madrid
- Real Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 away and 6-2 at home in the inaugural 2013/14 group stage.
- Real Madrid are the only side to have reached this round in all seven editions after Barcelona's group-stage exit; Atlético were there for the sixth time.
- Real Madrid can equal Barcelona and Chelsea's record of four appearances in the four-team Nyon finals. Benfica (2014 and 2017 runners-up) and Salzburg (2017 winners) also have finals experience.
- No teams from Croatia, Denmark, Italy or the Netherlands have previously reached the Nyon finals.
- None of last season's final four (Porto, Chelsea, Barcelona and Hoffenheim) reached the round of 16; Dinamo, Lyon, Midtjylland and Real Madrid all lost in the 2019 quarter-finals.
- Rennes are on their competition debut.
- Juventus are also in the round of 16 for the first time.
Semi-finals (17 April: Colovray Stadim, Nyon)
1: Dinamo Zagreb/Benfica vs Midtjylland/Ajax
2: Salzburg/Lyon vs Internazionale Milano/Rennes/Juventus/Real Madrid
Final (20 April: Colovray Stadium, Nyon)
Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2