UEFA Youth League round of 16 latest

The UEFA Youth League round of 16 is in progress with three quarter-finals so far set up: Salzburg vs Lyon, Midtjylland vs Ajax and Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica.

Round of 16 ties

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Benfica 4-1 Liverpool

Tuesday 3 March

Ajax 0-0, 6-5pens Atlético Madrid – watch the shoot-out

Benfica 4-1 Liverpool – highlights

Ajax brought on substitute goalkeeper Daan Reiziger for the shoot-out, and he saved three before scoring the winning penalty.

Pedro Álvaro made a competition record-equalling 27th appearance as twice runners-up Benfica reached their fifth quarter-final, matching the mark of Barcelona, Chelsea and Real Madrid (who could make a sixth when they visit Juventus).

Log in for free to watch the highlights Bayern 2-2 Dinamo Zagreb (Dinamo Zagreb win 6-5 on penalties)

Wednesday 4 March

Bayern München 2-2, 5-6pens Dinamo Zagreb – highlights

Crvena zvezda 0-3 Midtjylland

Salzburg 4-1 Derby County

Bayern came back from 2-0 down to force penalties but Dinamo are into their second straight quarter-final.

Midtjylland are into into a second consecutive quarter-final after beating the first Serbian side to reach the round of 16.



Salzburg, who beat holders Porto in the last 16, remain the only past winners left in the competition after defeating debutants Derby.

Tuesday 10 March

Atalanta 3-3, 3-5 pens Lyon*

Debutants Atalanta led 2-0 and 3-2 but a last-gasp Rayan Cherki goal forced penalties, and Lyon converted all their spot-kicks to reach a second straight quarter-final.

tbc

Juventus vs Real Madrid**

*Postponed from 3 March, moved to Centro Tecnico Federale Coverciano, Florence

**Postponed from 4 March

The tie between Internazionale Milano and Rennes has been cancelled. The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will take a decision on the matter.

Quarter-finals

tbc

Midtjylland vs Ajax

Salzburg vs Lyon

Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica

Internazionale Milano/Rennes vs Juventus/Real Madrid



Real Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 away and 6-2 at home in the inaugural 2013/14 group stage.

Real Madrid are the only side to have reached this round in all seven editions after Barcelona's group-stage exit; Atlético were there for the sixth time.

Real Madrid can equal Barcelona and Chelsea's record of four appearances in the four-team Nyon finals. Benfica (2014 and 2017 runners-up) and Salzburg (2017 winners) also have finals experience.

No teams from Croatia, Denmark, Italy or the Netherlands have previously reached the Nyon finals.

None of last season's final four (Porto, Chelsea, Barcelona and Hoffenheim) reached the round of 16; Dinamo, Lyon, Midtjylland and Real Madrid all lost in the 2019 quarter-finals.

Rennes are on their competition debut.

Juventus are also in the round of 16 for the first time.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Salzburg knock out holders Porto on penalties

Semi-finals (17 April: Colovray Stadim, Nyon)

1: Dinamo Zagreb/Benfica vs Midtjylland/Ajax

2: Salzburg/Lyon vs Internazionale Milano/Rennes/Juventus/Real Madrid

Final (20 April: Colovray Stadium, Nyon)

Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2