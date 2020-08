UEFA Youth League quarter-finals set

The UEFA Youth League round of 16 was completed on Sunday in Nyon as Internazionale Milano and Real Madrid won through to set up a quarter-final meeting, along with the three other last-eight ties previously set up in March.

Midtjylland face Ajax and Dinamo Zagreb play Benfica on Tuesday, while former winners Salzburg tackle Lyon before Madrid play Inter the following day.

The last two round of 16 ties and the remainder of the competition are being played between 16 and 25 August at Colovray Stadium, Nyon. All matches will be played behind closed doors.

Round of 16 report

Sunday 16 August: Colovray Stadium, Nyon

Internazionale Milano 1-0 Rennes

Juventus 1-3 Real Madrid

Competition debutant Cesare Casadei came off the bench to head Inter past tournament newcomers Rennes.

Madrid, keeping up their record of always reaching the round of 16, have set another record by reaching their sixth quarter-final out of seven seasons – despite being 1-0 down and reduced to ten men in the opening minutes.

Tuesday 10 March

Atalanta 3-3, 3-5 pens Lyon*

Debutants Atalanta led 2-0 and 3-2 but a last-gasp Rayan Cherki goal forced penalties, and Lyon converted all their spot kicks to reach a second straight quarter-final.

Tuesday 3 March

Ajax 0-0, 6-5pens Atlético Madrid – watch the shoot-out

Benfica 4-1 Liverpool – highlights

Ajax brought on substitute goalkeeper Daan Reiziger for the shoot-out, and he saved three before scoring the winning penalty.

Pedro Álvaro made a competition record-equalling 27th appearance as twice runners-up Benfica reached their fifth quarter-final, matching the mark of Barcelona, Chelsea and Real Madrid, who later made it to their sixth against Juventus.

Wednesday 4 March

Bayern München 2-2, 5-6pens Dinamo Zagreb – highlights

Crvena zvezda 0-3 Midtjylland

Salzburg 4-1 Derby County

Bayern came back from 2-0 down to force penalties but Dinamo are into their second straight quarter-final.

Midtjylland are into a second consecutive quarter-final after beating the first Serbian side to reach the round of 16.



Salzburg, who beat holders Porto in the last 16, remain the only past winners left in the competition after defeating debutants Derby.

Quarter-finals (Colovray Stadium, Nyon)

Tuesday 18 August

Midtjylland vs Ajax (15:00)

Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica (18:00)

Wednesday 19 August

Salzburg vs Lyon (15:00)

Internazionale Milano vs Real Madrid (18:00)

Madrid can equal Barcelona and Chelsea's record of four appearances in the semi-finals (usually the final stage in Nyon). Benfica (2014 and 2017 runners-up) and Salzburg (2017 winners) also have last-four experience.

No teams from Croatia, Denmark, Italy or the Netherlands have previously reached the Nyon semi-finals.

Semi-finals (Colovray Stadium, Nyon)

Saturday 22 August

1: Midtjylland/Ajax vs Dinamo Zagreb/Benfica (15:00)

2: Salzburg/Lyon vs Internazionale Milano/Real Madrid (18:00)

Final (Colovray Stadium, Nyon)

Tuesday 25 August

Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 (18:00)