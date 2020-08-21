Youth League semi-finals: Benfica vs Ajax, Salzburg vs Madrid 

Ajax and Benfica set up a Saturday UEFA Youth League semi-final in Nyon after producing 3-1 wins respectively against Midtjylland and GNK Dinamo on Tuesday. Former winners Salzburg then beat Lyon 4-3 on Wednesday before Real Madrid overcame Internazionale Milano 3-0 later the same day.

The last two round of 16 ties, and the remainder of the competition, are being played between 16 and 25 August at Colovray Stadium, Nyon. All matches will be played behind closed doors.

Semi-finals (Colovray Stadium, Nyon)

Saturday 22 August

﻿Benfica vs Ajax (15:00)

2Salzburg vs Real Madrid (18:00)

Benfica won both their previous semi-finals in 2014 and 2017

Ajax are the first Dutch team to get this far.

Salzburg lifted the trophy in 2017

Raúl González's Real Madrid are in a record equalling fourth semi-final but have lost all previous three.

Final (Colovray Stadium, Nyon)

Tuesday 25 August

Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 (18:00)

Quarter-finals (Colovray Stadium, Nyon)

Wednesday 19 August

Salzburg 4-3 Lyon – highlights

Internazionale Milano 0-3 Real Madrid – highlights

Chukwubuike Adamu's hat-trick was the key for Salzburg.



Against Inter, Madrid became the first club to 60 matches in the competition, one ahead of Barcelona.

Tuesday 18 August

Midtjylland 1-3 Ajax – highlights

Dinamo Zagreb 1-3 Benfica – highlights

Ajax became the first Dutch team to reach the semi-finals after three superb goals.

Benfica's Pedro Álvaro, who was in the team that reached the 2017 final, made his 28th competition appearance, setting a new record; he is now one ahead of Diogo Costa of last year's winners Porto.

Gonçalo Ramos produced two headers in quick succession as Benfica came from behind against Dinamo, who like Midtjylland also lost in last season's quarter-finals.



Round of 16 report

Sunday 16 August: Colovray Stadium, Nyon

Internazionale Milano 1-0 Rennes – highlights

Juventus 1-3 Real Madrid – highlights

Competition debutant Cesare Casadei came off the bench to head Inter past tournament newcomers Rennes.

Madrid, keeping up their record of always reaching the round of 16, set another record by reaching their sixth quarter-final out of seven seasons – despite being 1-0 down and reduced to ten men in the opening minutes.

Tuesday 10 March

Atalanta 3-3, 3-5 pens Lyon*

Debutants Atalanta led 2-0 and 3-2 but a last-gasp Rayan Cherki goal forced penalties, and Lyon converted all their spot kicks to reach a second straight quarter-final.

Wednesday 4 March

Bayern München 2-2, 5-6pens Dinamo Zagreb – highlights

Crvena zvezda 0-3 Midtjylland

Salzburg 4-1 Derby County

Bayern came back from 2-0 down to force penalties but Dinamo are into their second straight quarter-final.

Midtjylland are into a second consecutive quarter-final after beating the first Serbian side to reach the round of 16.



Salzburg, who beat holders Porto in the last 16, remain the only past winners left in the competition after defeating debutants Derby.

Tuesday 3 March

Ajax 0-0, 6-5pens Atlético de Madrid – watch the shoot-out

Benfica 4-1 Liverpool – highlights