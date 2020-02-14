UEFA Youth League knockout ties: road to Nyon
Friday 14 February 2020
The round of 16 on 3 and 4 March are the next ties ahead of the four-team finals on 17 and 20 April.
The next stage of the road to Nyon begins on 3 March with the UEFA Youth League round of 16.
Round of 16 ties (3/4 March)
Bayern München (GER) v Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Ajax (NED) v Atlético Madrid (ESP)
Atalanta (ITA) v Lyon (FRA)
Internazionale Milano (ITA) v Rennes (FRA)
Salzburg (AUT) v Derby County (ENG)
Benfica (POR) v Liverpool (ENG)
Crvena zvezda (SRB) v Midtjylland (DEN)
Juventus (ITA) v Real Madrid (ESP)
- Bayern and Dinamo met in the 2015/16 group stage and both games were away wins (Dinamo finished first and Bayern ended fourth).
- Benfica beat Liverpool 2-1 at this stage in 2014/15.
- Real Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 away and 6-2 at home in the inaugural 2013/14 group stage.
- Real Madrid are the only side to have reached this round in all seven editions after Barcelona's group-stage exit; Atlético are there for the sixth time.
- Real Madrid are also hoping to become the first team to reach six quarter-finals (they share the current record of five with Barcelona and Chelsea). Benfica could equal the present mark having got through four times.
- Real Madrid can equal Barcelona and Chelsea's record of four appearances in the four-team Nyon finals. Benfica (2014 and 2017 runners-up) and Salzburg (2017 winners) also have finals experience.
- No teams from Croatia, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands or Serbia have previously reached the Nyon finals.
- Derby and Liverpool hope to be a record sixth (or seventh) different English quarter-finalist.
- None of last season's final four (Porto, Chelsea, Barcelona and Hoffenheim) have made it through; Dinamo, Lyon, Midtjylland and Real Madrid all lost in the 2019 quarter-finals while Liverpool (to Dinamo), Atlético (to Real Madrid) and Ajax (to Lyon) fell in the round of 16.
- Salzburg (2017 champions) are the only former winners left in the competition, having beaten holders Porto on penalties in the play-offs.
- Crvena zvezda are the first Serbian team to reach the round of 16.
- Atalanta, Derby and Rennes are through on their competition debuts.
- Juventus are also in the round of 16 for the first time; Bayern and Inter can make the quarter-finals for the first time.
Quarter-final draw (17/18 March)
1: Internazionale Milano/Rennes v Juventus/Real Madrid
2: Salzburg/Derby County v Atalanta/Lyon
3: Crvena zvezda/Midtjylland v Ajax/Atlético Madrid
4: Bayern München/Dinamo Zagreb v Benfica/Liverpool
Semi-final draw (17 April: Colovray Stadim, Nyon)
1: Winner quarter-final 4 v Winner quarter-final 3
2: Winner quarter-final 2 v Winner quarter-final 1
Final (20 April: Colovray Stadium, Nyon)
Winner semi-final 1 v Winner semi-final 2