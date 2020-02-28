Inter-Rennes, Atalanta-Lyon UEFA Youth League ties postponed
Friday 28 February 2020
Two scheduled round of 16 matches have been put back
In consultation with the respective teams, the following UEFA Youth League round of 16 matches have been postponed.
- Atalanta BC vs. Olympique Lyonnais: Tuesday 3rd March 2020, 13:00CET (Centro Sportivo Bortolloti, Bergamo)
- FC Internazionale Milano vs. Stade Rennais FC: Tuesday 3rd March, 14:00CET (Stadio Ernesto Breda, San Giovanni)
The exact information regarding the rescheduling of these two matches will be confirmed next week.