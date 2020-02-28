Inter-Rennes, Atalanta-Lyon UEFA Youth League ties postponed

Friday 28 February 2020

Two scheduled round of 16 matches have been put back

NYON, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 30: The Lennart Johansson trophy is displayed prior to the UEFA 2016/2017 Youth League knockout draw at the UEFA headquarters, The House of European Football on August 30, 2016 in Nyon, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images) UEFA via Getty Images

In consultation with the respective teams, the following UEFA Youth League round of 16 matches have been postponed.

- Atalanta BC vs. Olympique Lyonnais: Tuesday 3rd March 2020, 13:00CET (Centro Sportivo Bortolloti, Bergamo)

- FC Internazionale Milano vs. Stade Rennais FC: Tuesday 3rd March, 14:00CET (Stadio Ernesto Breda, San Giovanni)

The exact information regarding the rescheduling of these two matches will be confirmed next week.

