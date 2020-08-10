UEFA Youth League finals start on Sunday

The 2019/20 UEFA Youth League will be completed at Colovray stadium, Nyon between 16 and 25 August, the UEFA Executive Committee announced on 17 June.

The remaining round of 16 matches will be played on Sunday, and a final eight tournament will be staged between 18 and 25 August 2020. As it stands, all matches will be played behind closed doors.

Quarter-finals will take place on 18/19 August, semi-finals on 22 August and the final on 25 August.

Fans in selected territories will be able to watch matches on UEFA.tv.



All kick-off times CET

Round of 16

Sunday 16 August

Internazionale Milano vs Rennes (15:00)

Juventus vs Real Madrid (18:00)



Quarter-finals

Tuesday 18 August

Midtjylland vs Ajax (15:00)

Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica (18:00)

Wednesday 19 August

Salzburg v Lyon (15:00)

Internazionale Milano/Rennes vs Juventus/Real Madrid (18:00)

Semi-finals

Saturday 22 August

1: Dinamo Zagreb/Benfica vs Midtjylland/Ajax (15:00)

2: Salzburg/Lyon vs Internazionale Milano/Rennes/Juventus/Real Madrid (18:00)

Final

Tuesday 25 August

Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 (18:00)