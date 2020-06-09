When will the Youth League start again?

The COVID-19 outbreak has compelled UEFA to postpone or cancel most of its matches; the 2019/20 UEFA Youth League has been on hold since Tuesday 10 March.

Six round of 16 ties have concluded, with Ajax, Benfica, Dinamo Zagreb, Lyon, Midtjylland and Salzburg all through to the quarter-finals.

UEFA created two working groups on 17 March, and a variety of calendar options covering both national team and club competition matches have subsequently been presented. No revised schedule has yet been communicated.

The UEFA Executive Committee is meeting on Wednesday 17 June. UEFA.com will announce new dates as well as all other key decisions as soon as they are confirmed.