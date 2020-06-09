Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

1. Wash hands 2. Cough into bent elbow 3. Don't touch your face 4. Keep physical distance 5. Stay at home if unwell.
More info > 

When will the Youth League start again?

Tuesday 9 June 2020

The UEFA Executive Committee is meeting on Wednesday 17 June.

The UEFA Youth League trophy
The UEFA Youth League trophy

The COVID-19 outbreak has compelled UEFA to postpone or cancel most of its matches; the 2019/20 UEFA Youth League has been on hold since Tuesday 10 March.

Six round of 16 ties have concluded, with Ajax, Benfica, Dinamo Zagreb, Lyon, Midtjylland and Salzburg all through to the quarter-finals.

UEFA created two working groups on 17 March, and a variety of calendar options covering both national team and club competition matches have subsequently been presented. No revised schedule has yet been communicated.

The UEFA Executive Committee is meeting on Wednesday 17 June. UEFA.com will announce new dates as well as all other key decisions as soon as they are confirmed.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 9 June 2020
Top