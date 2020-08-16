UEFA Youth League finals: fixtures and results

Sunday 16 August 2020

The competition is running behind closed doors until 25 August.

Cesare Casadei celebrates his winner for Inter against Rennes
Cesare Casadei celebrates his winner for Inter against Rennes

The 2019/20 UEFA Youth League is being completed at Colovray stadium, Nyon, starting with the remaining two round of 16 games won by Inter and Real Madrid today.

A final eight tournament will be staged between 18 and 25 August 2020. All matches will be played behind closed doors.

Quarter-finals will take place on 18/19 August, semi-finals on 22 August and the final on 25 August.

Fans in selected territories will be able to watch matches on UEFA.tv.

  • All kick-off times CET

Round of 16

Sunday 16 August
Internazionale Milano 1-0 Rennes
Juventus 1-3 Real Madrid

Quarter-finals

Tuesday 18 August
Midtjylland vs Ajax (15:00)
Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica (18:00)

Wednesday 19 August
Salzburg v Lyon (15:00)
Internazionale Milano vs Real Madrid (18:00)

Semi-finals

Saturday 22 August
1: Dinamo Zagreb/Benfica vs Midtjylland/Ajax (15:00)
2: Salzburg/Lyon vs Internazionale Milano/Real Madrid (18:00)

Final

Tuesday 25 August
Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 (18:00)

