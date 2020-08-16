UEFA Youth League finals: fixtures and results

The 2019/20 UEFA Youth League is being completed at Colovray stadium, Nyon, starting with the remaining two round of 16 games won by Inter and Real Madrid today.

A final eight tournament will be staged between 18 and 25 August 2020. All matches will be played behind closed doors.

Quarter-finals will take place on 18/19 August, semi-finals on 22 August and the final on 25 August.

Fans in selected territories will be able to watch matches on UEFA.tv.



All kick-off times CET

Round of 16

Sunday 16 August

Internazionale Milano 1-0 Rennes

Juventus 1-3 Real Madrid



Quarter-finals

Tuesday 18 August

Midtjylland vs Ajax (15:00)

Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica (18:00)

Wednesday 19 August

Salzburg v Lyon (15:00)

Internazionale Milano vs Real Madrid (18:00)

Semi-finals

Saturday 22 August

1: Dinamo Zagreb/Benfica vs Midtjylland/Ajax (15:00)

2: Salzburg/Lyon vs Internazionale Milano/Real Madrid (18:00)

Final

Tuesday 25 August

Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 (18:00)