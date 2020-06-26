UEFA Youth League: 2020/21 season calendar
Friday 26 June 2020
The competition will begin in October and run to the four-team Nyon finals in April.
- UEFA Champions League path mirrors groups and fixtures of senior competition
- Winners of groups to round of 16, runners-up to play-offs
- 32 domestic youth champions compete in Domestic Champions Path, two rounds of two-legged ties
- Winners of second round ties to play-offs
- List of entries will be confirmed after UEFA Champions League play-offs
SEASON CALENDAR
Pre-season draws
UEFA Champions League group stage draw: 1 October, Athens
Domestic champions path draw (both rounds): 6 October, Nyon
Autumn matches
UEFA Champions League path matchday one: 20/21 October
Domestic champions path round one, first leg: 21 October
UEFA Champions League path matchday two: 27/28 October
UEFA Champions League path matchday three: 3/4 November
Domestic champions path round one, second leg: 4 November
UEFA Champions League path matchday four: 24/25 November
Domestic champions path round two, first leg: 25 November
UEFA Champions League path matchday five: 1/2 December
UEFA Champions League path matchday six: 8/9 December
Domestic champions path round two, second leg: 9 December
Knockout dates
Play-off draw: 15 December, Nyon
Play-offs: 9/10 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 12 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 2/3 Mar
Quarter-finals: 16/17 March
Semi-final: 23 April, Nyon
Final: 26 April, Nyon