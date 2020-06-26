UEFA Youth League: 2020/21 season calendar

UEFA Champions League path mirrors groups and fixtures of senior competition

Winners of groups to round of 16, runners-up to play-offs

32 domestic youth champions compete in Domestic Champions Path, two rounds of two-legged ties

Winners of second round ties to play-offs

List of entries will be confirmed after UEFA Champions League play-offs

SEASON CALENDAR

Pre-season draws

UEFA Champions League group stage draw: 1 October, Athens

Domestic champions path draw (both rounds): 6 October, Nyon

Autumn matches

UEFA Champions League path matchday one: 20/21 October

Domestic champions path round one, first leg: 21 October

UEFA Champions League path matchday two: 27/28 October

UEFA Champions League path matchday three: 3/4 November

Domestic champions path round one, second leg: 4 November

UEFA Champions League path matchday four: 24/25 November

Domestic champions path round two, first leg: 25 November

UEFA Champions League path matchday five: 1/2 December

UEFA Champions League path matchday six: 8/9 December

Domestic champions path round two, second leg: 9 December



Knockout dates

Play-off draw: 15 December, Nyon

Play-offs: 9/10 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 12 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 2/3 Mar

Quarter-finals: 16/17 March

Semi-final: 23 April, Nyon

Final: 26 April, Nyon