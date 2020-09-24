UEFA Youth League: 2020/21 format change
Thursday 24 September 2020
The competition will now be a straight knockout starting in March 2021.
The UEFA Executive Committe has approved a new format for the 2020/21 UEFA Youth League due to existing difficulties in organising the competition and the reluctance of minor players to travel in the current context.
The competition will feature a straight knockout format from the round of 64. It will start in March 2021 with final details to be approved by the UEFA Executive Committee in due course.