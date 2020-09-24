UEFA Youth League: 2020/21 format change

Thursday 24 September 2020

The competition will now be a straight knockout starting in March 2021.

The UEFA Youth League season will begin in March
The UEFA Youth League season will begin in March UEFA via Sportsfile

The UEFA Executive Committe has approved a new format for the 2020/21 UEFA Youth League due to existing difficulties in organising the competition and the reluctance of minor players to travel in the current context.

The competition will feature a straight knockout format from the round of 64. It will start in March 2021 with final details to be approved by the UEFA Executive Committee in due course.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 24 September 2020