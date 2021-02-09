Real Madrid visit Manchester United: UEFA Youth League round of 64 guide
Tuesday 9 February 2021
Basel play Odense on 24 February with the rest of the ties including Manchester United vs Real Madrid between 2 and 4 March.
The UEFA Youth League round of 64 kicks off the new season, played entirely as single-legged knockout ties.
Basel take on Odense in the first tie on 24 February with the rest of the matches, including holders Real Madrid's trip to Manchester United and the meeting of former champions Chelsea and Salzburg, between 2 and 4 March. The teams are split into two paths as usual: UEFA Champions League path (usually played in groups) and Domestic champions path. They will merge for the round of 16.
UEFA Champions League path
Tuesday 2 March
Atalanta vs RB Leipzig
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Lazio
Liverpool vs Marseille
İstanbul Başakşehir vs Club Brugge
Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona
Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund
Manchester United vs Real Madrid
Wednesday 3 March
Zenit vs Rennes
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto
Lokomotiv Moskva vs Ferencváros
Chelsea vs Salzburg
Midtjylland vs Atlético de Madrid
Olympiacos vs Manchester City
Sevilla vs Paris Saint-Germain
Internazionale Milano vs Bayern München
Date tbc
Ajax vs Krasnodar
Domestic champions path
Wednesday 24 February
Basel vs Odense
Tuesday 2 March
Galatasaray vs AZ Alkmaar
Chertanovo vs Maccabi Haifa
Apolonia vs Győr
Sparta Praha vs Benfica
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Kairat Almaty
Angers vs Crvena zvezda
Rangers vs Köln
Wednesday 3 March
Dinamo Minsk vs Ludogorets
APOEL vs Viitorul
Genk vs Žilina
Dinamo Zagreb vs Rosenborg
Olimpija Ljubljana vs Celta de Vigo
Hammarby vs Waterford
Górnik Zabrze vs PAOK
Thursday 4 March
Shkëndija vs Gabala
- Ajax, Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid keep up their record of entering all eight editions since the first in 2013/14.
- Holders Madrid are joined by two-time champions Barcelona and Chelsea, plus fellow former winners Porto and Salzburg.
- Benfica were runners-up for the third time last season; Paris and Shakhtar are also former finalists.
- Shakhtar drew 1-1 home and away with Porto in the 2014/15 group stage on their way to the final.
- Midtjylland beat Atletico 5-4 on penalties in the 2015/16 play-offs following a 4-4 draw.
- Debutants: Angers, Apolonia, AZ Alkmaar, Celta Vigo, Chertanovo, Dinamo Minsk, Ferencváros, Górnik Zabrze, Györ, İstanbul Başakşehir, Köln, Lazio, Odense, Olimpija Ljubljana, Waterford.
- Celta take the number of different Spanish entrants to 11, one more than France and Germany.
Draw and match dates
Round of 64: 2 & 3 March
Round of 32 draw: 12 March (morning)
Round of 16 onwards draw: 12 March (afternoon)
Round of 32: 6 & 7 April
Round of 16: 20 & 21 April
Quarter-finals: 4 & 5 May
Semi-finals (Colovray Stadium, Nyon): 17 May
Final (Colovray Stadium, Nyon): 20 May