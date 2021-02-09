Real Madrid visit Manchester United: UEFA Youth League round of 64 guide

The UEFA Youth League round of 64 kicks off the new season, played entirely as single-legged knockout ties.

Basel take on Odense in the first tie on 24 February with the rest of the matches, including holders Real Madrid's trip to Manchester United and the meeting of former champions Chelsea and Salzburg, between 2 and 4 March. The teams are split into two paths as usual: UEFA Champions League path (usually played in groups) and Domestic champions path. They will merge for the round of 16.

UEFA Champions League path

Tuesday 2 March

Atalanta vs RB Leipzig

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Lazio

Liverpool vs Marseille

İstanbul Başakşehir vs Club Brugge

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona

Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United vs Real Madrid

Wednesday 3 March

Zenit vs Rennes

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto

Lokomotiv Moskva vs Ferencváros

Chelsea vs Salzburg

Midtjylland vs Atlético de Madrid

Olympiacos vs Manchester City

Sevilla vs Paris Saint-Germain

Internazionale Milano vs Bayern München



Date tbc

Ajax vs Krasnodar

Domestic champions path

Wednesday 24 February

Basel vs Odense

Tuesday 2 March

Galatasaray vs AZ Alkmaar

Chertanovo vs Maccabi Haifa

Apolonia vs Győr

Sparta Praha vs Benfica

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Kairat Almaty

Angers vs Crvena zvezda

Rangers vs Köln



Wednesday 3 March

Dinamo Minsk vs Ludogorets

APOEL vs Viitorul

Genk vs Žilina

Dinamo Zagreb vs Rosenborg

Olimpija Ljubljana vs Celta de Vigo

Hammarby vs Waterford

Górnik Zabrze vs PAOK

Thursday 4 March

Shkëndija vs Gabala



Ajax, Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid keep up their record of entering all eight editions since the first in 2013/14.

Holders Madrid are joined by two-time champions Barcelona and Chelsea, plus fellow former winners Porto and Salzburg.

Benfica were runners-up for the third time last season; Paris and Shakhtar are also former finalists.

Shakhtar drew 1-1 home and away with Porto in the 2014/15 group stage on their way to the final.

Midtjylland beat Atletico 5-4 on penalties in the 2015/16 play-offs following a 4-4 draw.

Debutants: Angers, Apolonia, AZ Alkmaar, Celta Vigo, Chertanovo, Dinamo Minsk, Ferencváros, Górnik Zabrze, Györ, İstanbul ﻿Başakşehir, Köln, Lazio, Odense, Olimpija Ljubljana, Waterford.

Celta take the number of different Spanish entrants to 11, one more than France and Germany.

2015/16: Midtjylland penalty joy after eight-goal Atlético thriller

Draw and match dates

Round of 64: 2 & 3 March

Round of 32 draw: 12 March (morning)

Round of 16 onwards draw: 12 March (afternoon)

Round of 32: 6 & 7 April

Round of 16: 20 & 21 April

Quarter-finals: 4 & 5 May

Semi-finals (Colovray Stadium, Nyon): 17 May

Final (Colovray Stadium, Nyon): 20 May

