Watch UEFA Youth League streams and highlights

Selected UEFA Youth League games are streamed live on UEFA.tv in certain territories.

The chosen games are centrally-produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed on UEFA.tv in unsold territories. Highlights follow in all territories.

Round of 64

2020 final highlights: Benfica 2-3 Real Madrid

Tuesday 2 March

Liverpool vs Marseille (14:00 CET)

Manchester United vs Real Madrid (16:00 CET)

Wednesday 3 March

Chelsea vs Salzburg (14:00 CET)

Internazionale Milano vs Bayern München (16:00 CET)