Watch UEFA Youth League streams and highlights
Wednesday 10 February 2021
Four games a round are streamed on UEFA.tv in selected territories with Manchester United vs Real Madrid among the first picks.
Selected UEFA Youth League games are streamed live on UEFA.tv in certain territories.
The chosen games are centrally-produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed on UEFA.tv in unsold territories. Highlights follow in all territories.
Round of 64
Tuesday 2 March
Liverpool vs Marseille (14:00 CET)
Manchester United vs Real Madrid (16:00 CET)
Wednesday 3 March
Chelsea vs Salzburg (14:00 CET)
Internazionale Milano vs Bayern München (16:00 CET)