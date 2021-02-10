UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Watch UEFA Youth League streams and highlights

Wednesday 10 February 2021

Four games a round are streamed on UEFA.tv in selected territories with Manchester United vs Real Madrid among the first picks.

Real Madrid start their title defence at Manchester United
Real Madrid start their title defence at Manchester United Getty Images

Selected UEFA Youth League games are streamed live on UEFA.tv in certain territories.

The chosen games are centrally-produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed on UEFA.tv in unsold territories. Highlights follow in all territories.

Round of 64

2020 final highlights: Benfica 2-3 Real Madrid
2020 final highlights: Benfica 2-3 Real Madrid

Tuesday 2 March
Liverpool vs Marseille (14:00 CET)
Manchester United vs Real Madrid (16:00 CET)

Wednesday 3 March
Chelsea vs Salzburg (14:00 CET)
Internazionale Milano vs Bayern München (16:00 CET)

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 10 February 2021