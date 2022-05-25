Youth League winners tasting Champions League and Europa success: Christensen, Mount, Abraham, Munir

Mason Mount and Andreas Christensen in 2021 became the first players to win both the UEFA Youth League and UEFA Champions League after Chelsea's senior team beat Manchester City 1-0 to follow their junior side's successes of 2015 and 2016.

Christensen came off the bench in Porto, six years after starting as Chelsea beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-2 to win the second UEFA Youth League title in Nyon. In 2019 Christensen became the first player to win both the UEFA Youth League and UEFA Europa League as Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in Baku, giving him a unique clean sweep of what were then UEFA's three men's club football titles, until the UEFA Europa Conference League began.

Mount started the 2021 UEFA Champions League final and set up the winning goal. In 2016 the then 17-year-old was brought on moments after Paris Saint-Germain's 58th-minute equaliser in the UEFA Youth League final, and almost immediately Chelsea took a 2-1 lead that retained the title.

2016 final highlights: Chelsea retain title

Reece James, a 2018 runner-up against Barcelona, and Manchester City's Rúben Dias, who captained Benfica in the 2017 final against Salzburg, also made history along with Christensen and Mount as they became the first four players to have taken part in both UEFA Youth League and UEFA Champions finals. James's 2018 team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi was in Chelsea's matchday squad against City, as were two 2019 runners-up against Porto – Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin.

Tammy Abraham, a 2015 and 2016 winner with Chelsea, was also in their UEFA Champions League squad in 2020/21 but was not in the matchday 23 in Porto. However a year later with new club Roma, Abraham tasted victory in the new UEFA Europa Conference League. Carles Pérez, a 2019 UEFA Youth League victor when at Barcelona, was on the Roma bench in Tirana.

The second player after Christensen to win both junior and senior UEFA club titles was Munir El-Haddadi. He scored twice to help Barcelona win the inaugural UEFA Youth League in 2014, then six years later came on as a substitute in Sevilla's 3-2 UEFA Europa League final defeat of Inter.

2015 final highlights: Chelsea claim glory

Players have won UEFA Youth League and either UEFA Champions League/UEFA Europa League/UEFA Europa Conference League

Andreas Christensen

UYL: 2015 for Chelsea, W3-2 vs Shakhtar Dontesk

UEL: 2019 for Chelsea, W4-1 vs Arsenal

UCL: 2021 for Chelsea, W1-0 vs Manchester City

Mason Mount

UYL: 2016 for Chelsea, W2-1 vs Paris Saint-Germain

UCL: 2021 for Chelsea, W1-0 vs Manchester City

Munir El-Haddadi

UYL: 2014 for Barcelona, W3-0 vs Benfica

UEL: 2020 for Sevilla, W3-2 vs Inter

Tammy Abraham

UYL: 2015 for Chelsea, W3-2 vs Shakhtar Donetsk & 2016 for Chelsea, W2-1 vs Paris Saint-Germain

UECL: 2022 for Roma, W1-0 vs Feyenoord

Other players who have featured in final of both UEFA Youth League and either UEFA Champions League/UEFA Europa League/UEFA Europa Conference League

Rúben Dias

UYL: 2017 for Benfica, L1-2 vs Salzburg

UCL: 2021 for Manchester City, L0-1 vs Chelsea

Reece James

UYL: 2018 for Chelsea, L0-3 vs Barcelona

UCL: 2021 for Chelsea, W1-0 vs Manchester City﻿