All the UEFA Youth League Champions League path group stage fixtures

The UEFA Champions League path of the UEFA Youth League has the same groups and a similar schedule to the senior competition.

The action kicks off on Tuesday and Wednesday as the competition returns following a one-season break. The eight group winners will progress straight to the round of 16. The eight runners-up will go into the play-offs against the winners from the domestic champions path, who will emerge after two knockout rounds featuring 32 initial entrants.

• Along with Real Madrid, who won their first title in 2019/20, are joint-record two-time champions Barcelona and Chelsea, plus both other past holders Salzburg and Porto.

• Ajax, Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern München, Benfica, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all eight editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14.

• Real Madrid have never failed to reach the round of 16 and Atlético have also got out of their group in all seven seasons (though once they then lost in the play-offs).

Matchday 1

Tuesday 14 September

Group B: Liverpool vs AC Milan

Group E: Barcelona vs Bayern, Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica

Group F: Young Boys vs Manchester United, Villarreal vs Atalanta

Group G: Sevilla vs Salzburg, LOSC Lille vs Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea vs Zenit, Malmö vs Juventus

Wednesday 15 September

Group A: Manchester City vs Leipzig, Club Brugge vs Paris

Group B: Atlético de Madrid vs Porto

Group C: Beşiktaş vs Dortmund, Sporting CP vs Ajax

Group D: Sheriff vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter vs Real Madrid

Matchday 2

Tuesday 28 September

Group A: Paris vs Manchester City, Leipzig vs Club Brugge

Group B: AC Milan vs Atlético, Porto vs Liverpool

Group C: Ajax vs Beşiktaş, Dortmund vs Sporting CP

Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter, Real Madrid vs Sheriff

Wednesday 29 September

Group E: Bayern vs Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica vs Barcelona

Group F: Atalanta vs Young Boys, Manchester United vs Villarreal

Group G: Salzburg vs LOSC Lille, Wolfsburg vs Sevilla

Group H: Zenit vs Malmö, Juventus vs Chelsea

Matchday 3

Tuesday 19 October

Group A: Club Brugge vs Manchester City, Paris vs Leipzig

Group B: Atlético vs Liverpool, Porto vs AC Milan

Group C: Beşiktaş vs Sporting CP, Ajax vs Dortmund

Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, Inter vs Sheriff

Wednesday 20 October

Group E: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica vs Bayern

Group F: Young Boys vs Villarreal, Manchester United vs Atalanta

Group G: Salzburg vs Wolfsburg, LOSC Lille vs Sevilla

Group H: Chelsea vs Malmö, Zenit vs Juventus

Matchday 4

Tuesday 2 November

Group E: Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, Bayern vs Benfica

Group F: Villarreal vs Young Boys, Atalanta vs Manchester United

Group G: Wolfsburg vs Salzburg, Sevilla vs LOSC Lille

Group H: Malmö vs Chelsea, Juventus vs Zenit

Wednesday 3 November

Group A: Manchester City vs Club Brugge, Leipzig vs Paris

Group B: AC Milan vs Porto, Liverpool vs Atlético

Group C: Sporting CP vs Beşiktaş, Dortmund vs Ajax

Group D: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff vs Inter

Matchday 5

Tuesday 23 November

Group E: Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern, Barcelona vs Benfica

Group F: Villarreal vs Manchester United, Young Boys vs Atalanta

Group G: Sevilla vs Wolfsburg, LOSC Lille vs Salzburg

Group H: Malmö vs Zenit, Chelsea vs Juventus

Wednesday 24 November

Group A: Manchester City vs Paris, Club Brugge vs Leipzig

Group B: Atlético vs AC Milan, Liverpool vs Porto

Group C: Beşiktaş vs Ajax, Sporting CP vs Dortmund

Group D: Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff vs Real Madrid

Matchday 6

Tuesday 7 December

Group A: Paris vs Club Brugge, Leipzig vs Manchester City

Group B: Porto vs Atlético, AC Milan vs Liverpool

Group C: Dortmund vs Beşiktaş, Ajax vs Sporting CP

Group D: Real Madrid vs Inter, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff

Wednesday 8 December

Group E: Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv, Bayern vs Barcelona

Group F: Manchester United vs Young Boys, Atalanta vs Villarreal

Group G: Salzburg vs Sevilla, Wolfsburg vs LOSC Lille

Group H: Juventus vs Malmö, Zenit vs Chelsea

Knockout stage dates

Play-off draw: 14 December, Nyon

Play-offs: 8/9 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 1/2 March

Quarter-finals: 15/16 March

Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon

Final: 25 April, Nyon