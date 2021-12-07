UEFA.com works better on other browsers
All the UEFA Youth League Champions League path group stage fixtures and results

Tuesday 7 December 2021

Paris, Sporting CP, Liverpool and Real Madrid joined Juventus the last 16 as four groups ended on Tuesday; the rest conclude on Wednesday.

Paris celebrate their last-gasp defeat of Club Brugge
Paris celebrate their last-gasp defeat of Club Brugge Icon Sport via Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League path groups of the UEFA Youth League are coming to a conclusion with some dramatic finishes as four sections ended on Tuesday.

The eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16. The eight runners-up go into the play-offs against the winners from the domestic champions path, who are emerging after two knockout rounds featuring 32 initial entrants.

Through so far

Through to round of 16 (group winners): Juventus, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid (holders), Sporting CP

Through to play-off (group runners-up/domestic champions path winners): Atlético, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Inter, AZ Alkmaar*, Empoli*, Genk*, Hajduk Split*, Midtjylland*, Žilina*
*Domestic champions path winners

Clinched top-two group finish: Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv, Manchester United, Sevilla, Villarreal

With only Juventus confirmed in the round of 16 after Matchday 5, much was left to decide in the final week. On Tuesday, Paris came back from two down to beat Club Brugge 3-2 with the final touch and pip them to first place; Sporting similarly turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 win to deny Ajax and reach the last 16 for the first time, with Borussia Dortmund clinching a play-off.

Holders Real Madrid got the win they needed against Inter to maintain their record of reaching the round of 16 in all eight editions. Liverpool topped their group ahead of Atlético, who won 2-1 at Porto to overake their hosts and maintain their own run of always progressing to at least the play-offs since the competition was launched.

All the matches

Live streams and highlights on UEFA.tv

Four games a week can be watched live on UEFA.tv across the world with highlights to follow.

Matchday 6

Highlights: Man. United 1-4 Villarreal
Highlights: Man. United 1-4 Villarreal

Tuesday 7 December
Group A: Paris 3-2 Club Brugge, Leipzig 0-1 Manchester City
Group B: Porto 1-2 Atlético, AC Milan 1-1 Liverpool
Group C: Dortmund 6-2 Beşiktaş, Ajax 2-3 Sporting CP
Group D: Real Madrid 2-1 Inter, Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 Sheriff

Wednesday 8 December
Group E: Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv, Bayern vs Barcelona
Group F: Manchester United vs Young Boys, Atalanta vs Villarreal
Group G: Salzburg vs Sevilla, Wolfsburg vs LOSC Lille
Group H: Juventus vs Malmö, Zenit vs Chelsea

Matchday 5

Highlights: Chelsea 1-3 Juventus
Highlights: Chelsea 1-3 Juventus

Wednesday 24 November
Group A: Manchester City 1-3 Paris, Club Brugge 4-1 Leipzig
Group B: Atlético 3-0 AC Milan, Liverpool 4-0 Porto
Group C: Beşiktaş 0-1 Ajax, Sporting CP 3-2 Dortmund
Group D: Inter 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff 0-1 Real Madrid

Tuesday 23 November
Group E: Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 Bayern, Barcelona 0-3 Benfica
Group F: Villarreal 1-2 Manchester United, Young Boys 2-3 Atalanta
Group G: Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg, LOSC Lille 1-0 Salzburg
Group H: Malmö 1-3 Zenit, Chelsea 1-3 Juventus

Matchday 4

Highlights: Bayern 0-2 Benfica
Highlights: Bayern 0-2 Benfica

Wednesday 3 November
Group A: Manchester City 3-5 Club Brugge, Leipzig 1-4 Paris
Group B: AC Milan 0-1 Porto, Liverpool 2-0 Atlético
Group C: Sporting CP 1-2 Beşiktaş, Dortmund 0-1 Ajax
Group D: Real Madrid 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff 2-4 Inter

Tuesday 2 November
Group E: Dynamo Kyiv 4-1 Barcelona, Bayern 0-2 Benfica
Group F: Villarreal 3-3 Young Boys, Atalanta 1-2 Manchester United
Group G: Wolfsburg 1-2 Salzburg, Sevilla 0-0 LOSC Lille
Group H: Malmö 0-5 Chelsea, Juventus 4-2 Zenit

Group standings
Highlights: Liverpool 2-0 Atlético
Highlights: Liverpool 2-0 Atlético


Matchday 3

Wednesday 20 October
Group E: Barcelona 0-0 Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica 4-0 Bayern
Group F: Young Boys 1-3 Villarreal, Manchester United 4-2 Atalanta
Group G: Salzburg 3-0 Wolfsburg, LOSC Lille 0-3 Sevilla
Group H: Chelsea 4-2 Malmö, Zenit 0-2 Juventus

Tuesday 19 October
Group A: Club Brugge 1-1 Manchester City, Paris 3-0 Leipzig
Group B: Atlético 2-0 Liverpool, Porto 3-1 AC Milan
Group C: Beşiktaş 1-3 Sporting CP, Ajax 1-5 Dortmund
Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk 3-2 Real Madrid, Inter 2-1 Sheriff

UEFA Youth League highlights: Ajax 1-5 Dortmund
UEFA Youth League highlights: Ajax 1-5 Dortmund

Matchday 2

Wednesday 29 September
Group E: Bayern 0-4 Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica 4-0 Barcelona
Group F: Atalanta 3-0 Young Boys, Manchester United 1-4 Villarreal
Group G: Salzburg 3-1 LOSC Lille, Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla
Group H: Zenit 3-2 Malmö, Juventus 3-1 Chelsea

Tuesday 28 September
Group A: Paris 1-1 Manchester City, Leipzig 1-4 Club Brugge
Group B: AC Milan 1-1 Atlético, Porto 1-1 Liverpool
Group C: Ajax 3-1 Beşiktaş, Dortmund 0-0 Sporting CP
Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-1 Inter, Real Madrid 4-1 Sheriff

UEFA Youth League highlights: Leipzig 1-4 Club Brugge
UEFA Youth League highlights: Leipzig 1-4 Club Brugge

Matchday 1

Wednesday 15 September
Group A: Manchester City 5-1 Leipzig, Club Brugge 2-2 Paris
Group B: Atlético de Madrid 1-2 Porto, Liverpool 1-0 AC Milan
Group C: Beşiktaş 2-3 Dortmund, Sporting CP 1-1 Ajax
Group D: Sheriff 0-5 Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter 1-1 Real Madrid

Tuesday 14 September
Group E: Barcelona 2-0 Bayern, Dynamo Kyiv 4-0 Benfica
Group F: Young Boys 0-1 Manchester United, Villarreal 2-0 Atalanta
Group G: Sevilla 2-0 Salzburg, LOSC Lille 2-0 Wolfsburg
Group H: Chelsea 3-1 Zenit, Malmö 2-2 Juventus

FIXTURES TO COME

Knockout stage dates

Play-off draw: 14 December, Nyon
Play-offs: 8/9 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 1/2 March
Quarter-finals: 15/16 March
Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon
Final: 25 April, Nyon

