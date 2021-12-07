All the UEFA Youth League Champions League path group stage fixtures and results
Tuesday 7 December 2021
Paris, Sporting CP, Liverpool and Real Madrid joined Juventus the last 16 as four groups ended on Tuesday; the rest conclude on Wednesday.
The UEFA Champions League path groups of the UEFA Youth League are coming to a conclusion with some dramatic finishes as four sections ended on Tuesday.
The eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16. The eight runners-up go into the play-offs against the winners from the domestic champions path, who are emerging after two knockout rounds featuring 32 initial entrants.
Through so far
Through to round of 16 (group winners): Juventus, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid (holders), Sporting CP
Through to play-off (group runners-up/domestic champions path winners): Atlético, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Inter, AZ Alkmaar*, Empoli*, Genk*, Hajduk Split*, Midtjylland*, Žilina*
*Domestic champions path winners
Clinched top-two group finish: Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv, Manchester United, Sevilla, Villarreal
With only Juventus confirmed in the round of 16 after Matchday 5, much was left to decide in the final week. On Tuesday, Paris came back from two down to beat Club Brugge 3-2 with the final touch and pip them to first place; Sporting similarly turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 win to deny Ajax and reach the last 16 for the first time, with Borussia Dortmund clinching a play-off.
Holders Real Madrid got the win they needed against Inter to maintain their record of reaching the round of 16 in all eight editions. Liverpool topped their group ahead of Atlético, who won 2-1 at Porto to overake their hosts and maintain their own run of always progressing to at least the play-offs since the competition was launched.All the matches
Four games a week can be watched live on UEFA.tv across the world with highlights to follow.
Matchday 6
Tuesday 7 December
Group A: Paris 3-2 Club Brugge, Leipzig 0-1 Manchester City
Group B: Porto 1-2 Atlético, AC Milan 1-1 Liverpool
Group C: Dortmund 6-2 Beşiktaş, Ajax 2-3 Sporting CP
Group D: Real Madrid 2-1 Inter, Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 Sheriff
Wednesday 8 December
Group E: Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv, Bayern vs Barcelona
Group F: Manchester United vs Young Boys, Atalanta vs Villarreal
Group G: Salzburg vs Sevilla, Wolfsburg vs LOSC Lille
Group H: Juventus vs Malmö, Zenit vs Chelsea
Matchday 5
Wednesday 24 November
Group A: Manchester City 1-3 Paris, Club Brugge 4-1 Leipzig
Group B: Atlético 3-0 AC Milan, Liverpool 4-0 Porto
Group C: Beşiktaş 0-1 Ajax, Sporting CP 3-2 Dortmund
Group D: Inter 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff 0-1 Real Madrid
Tuesday 23 November
Group E: Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 Bayern, Barcelona 0-3 Benfica
Group F: Villarreal 1-2 Manchester United, Young Boys 2-3 Atalanta
Group G: Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg, LOSC Lille 1-0 Salzburg
Group H: Malmö 1-3 Zenit, Chelsea 1-3 Juventus
Matchday 4
Wednesday 3 November
Group A: Manchester City 3-5 Club Brugge, Leipzig 1-4 Paris
Group B: AC Milan 0-1 Porto, Liverpool 2-0 Atlético
Group C: Sporting CP 1-2 Beşiktaş, Dortmund 0-1 Ajax
Group D: Real Madrid 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff 2-4 Inter
Tuesday 2 November
Group E: Dynamo Kyiv 4-1 Barcelona, Bayern 0-2 Benfica
Group F: Villarreal 3-3 Young Boys, Atalanta 1-2 Manchester United
Group G: Wolfsburg 1-2 Salzburg, Sevilla 0-0 LOSC Lille
Group H: Malmö 0-5 Chelsea, Juventus 4-2 Zenit
Matchday 3
Wednesday 20 October
Group E: Barcelona 0-0 Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica 4-0 Bayern
Group F: Young Boys 1-3 Villarreal, Manchester United 4-2 Atalanta
Group G: Salzburg 3-0 Wolfsburg, LOSC Lille 0-3 Sevilla
Group H: Chelsea 4-2 Malmö, Zenit 0-2 Juventus
Tuesday 19 October
Group A: Club Brugge 1-1 Manchester City, Paris 3-0 Leipzig
Group B: Atlético 2-0 Liverpool, Porto 3-1 AC Milan
Group C: Beşiktaş 1-3 Sporting CP, Ajax 1-5 Dortmund
Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk 3-2 Real Madrid, Inter 2-1 Sheriff
Matchday 2
Wednesday 29 September
Group E: Bayern 0-4 Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica 4-0 Barcelona
Group F: Atalanta 3-0 Young Boys, Manchester United 1-4 Villarreal
Group G: Salzburg 3-1 LOSC Lille, Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla
Group H: Zenit 3-2 Malmö, Juventus 3-1 Chelsea
Tuesday 28 September
Group A: Paris 1-1 Manchester City, Leipzig 1-4 Club Brugge
Group B: AC Milan 1-1 Atlético, Porto 1-1 Liverpool
Group C: Ajax 3-1 Beşiktaş, Dortmund 0-0 Sporting CP
Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-1 Inter, Real Madrid 4-1 Sheriff
Matchday 1
Wednesday 15 September
Group A: Manchester City 5-1 Leipzig, Club Brugge 2-2 Paris
Group B: Atlético de Madrid 1-2 Porto, Liverpool 1-0 AC Milan
Group C: Beşiktaş 2-3 Dortmund, Sporting CP 1-1 Ajax
Group D: Sheriff 0-5 Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter 1-1 Real Madrid
Tuesday 14 September
Group E: Barcelona 2-0 Bayern, Dynamo Kyiv 4-0 Benfica
Group F: Young Boys 0-1 Manchester United, Villarreal 2-0 Atalanta
Group G: Sevilla 2-0 Salzburg, LOSC Lille 2-0 Wolfsburg
Group H: Chelsea 3-1 Zenit, Malmö 2-2 Juventus
Knockout stage dates
Play-off draw: 14 December, Nyon
Play-offs: 8/9 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 1/2 March
Quarter-finals: 15/16 March
Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon
Final: 25 April, Nyon