All the UEFA Youth League Champions League path group stage fixtures and results

The UEFA Champions League path groups of the UEFA Youth League are coming to a conclusion with some dramatic finishes as four sections ended on Tuesday.

The eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16. The eight runners-up go into the play-offs against the winners from the domestic champions path, who are emerging after two knockout rounds featuring 32 initial entrants.

Through so far Through to round of 16 (group winners): Juventus, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid (holders), Sporting CP Through to play-off (group runners-up/domestic champions path winners): Atlético, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Inter, AZ Alkmaar*, Empoli*, Genk*, Hajduk Split*, Midtjylland*, Žilina*

*Domestic champions path winners Clinched top-two group finish: Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv, Manchester United, Sevilla, Villarreal

With only Juventus confirmed in the round of 16 after Matchday 5, much was left to decide in the final week. On Tuesday, Paris came back from two down to beat Club Brugge 3-2 with the final touch and pip them to first place; Sporting similarly turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 win to deny Ajax and reach the last 16 for the first time, with Borussia Dortmund clinching a play-off.

Holders Real Madrid got the win they needed against Inter to maintain their record of reaching the round of 16 in all eight editions. Liverpool topped their group ahead of Atlético, who won 2-1 at Porto to overake their hosts and maintain their own run of always progressing to at least the play-offs since the competition was launched.

Matchday 6

Tuesday 7 December

Group A: Paris 3-2 Club Brugge, Leipzig 0-1 Manchester City

Group B: Porto 1-2 Atlético, AC Milan 1-1 Liverpool

Group C: Dortmund 6-2 Beşiktaş, Ajax 2-3 Sporting CP

Group D: Real Madrid 2-1 Inter, Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 Sheriff

Wednesday 8 December

Group E: Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv, Bayern vs Barcelona

Group F: Manchester United vs Young Boys, Atalanta vs Villarreal

Group G: Salzburg vs Sevilla, Wolfsburg vs LOSC Lille

Group H: Juventus vs Malmö, Zenit vs Chelsea

Matchday 5

Wednesday 24 November

Group A: Manchester City 1-3 Paris, Club Brugge 4-1 Leipzig

Group B: Atlético 3-0 AC Milan, Liverpool 4-0 Porto

Group C: Beşiktaş 0-1 Ajax, Sporting CP 3-2 Dortmund

Group D: Inter 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff 0-1 Real Madrid

Tuesday 23 November

Group E: Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 Bayern, Barcelona 0-3 Benfica

Group F: Villarreal 1-2 Manchester United, Young Boys 2-3 Atalanta

Group G: Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg, LOSC Lille 1-0 Salzburg

Group H: Malmö 1-3 Zenit, Chelsea 1-3 Juventus

Matchday 4

Wednesday 3 November

Group A: Manchester City 3-5 Club Brugge, Leipzig 1-4 Paris

Group B: AC Milan 0-1 Porto, Liverpool 2-0 Atlético

Group C: Sporting CP 1-2 Beşiktaş, Dortmund 0-1 Ajax

Group D: Real Madrid 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff 2-4 Inter

Tuesday 2 November

Group E: Dynamo Kyiv 4-1 Barcelona, Bayern 0-2 Benfica

Group F: Villarreal 3-3 Young Boys, Atalanta 1-2 Manchester United

Group G: Wolfsburg 1-2 Salzburg, Sevilla 0-0 LOSC Lille

Group H: Malmö 0-5 Chelsea, Juventus 4-2 Zenit

Matchday 3

Wednesday 20 October

Group E: Barcelona 0-0 Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica 4-0 Bayern

Group F: Young Boys 1-3 Villarreal, Manchester United 4-2 Atalanta

Group G: Salzburg 3-0 Wolfsburg, LOSC Lille 0-3 Sevilla

Group H: Chelsea 4-2 Malmö, Zenit 0-2 Juventus

Tuesday 19 October

Group A: Club Brugge 1-1 Manchester City, Paris 3-0 Leipzig

Group B: Atlético 2-0 Liverpool, Porto 3-1 AC Milan

Group C: Beşiktaş 1-3 Sporting CP, Ajax 1-5 Dortmund

Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk 3-2 Real Madrid, Inter 2-1 Sheriff

Matchday 2

Wednesday 29 September

Group E: Bayern 0-4 Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica 4-0 Barcelona

Group F: Atalanta 3-0 Young Boys, Manchester United 1-4 Villarreal

Group G: Salzburg 3-1 LOSC Lille, Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla

Group H: Zenit 3-2 Malmö, Juventus 3-1 Chelsea

Tuesday 28 September

Group A: Paris 1-1 Manchester City, Leipzig 1-4 Club Brugge

Group B: AC Milan 1-1 Atlético, Porto 1-1 Liverpool

Group C: Ajax 3-1 Beşiktaş, Dortmund 0-0 Sporting CP

Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-1 Inter, Real Madrid 4-1 Sheriff

Matchday 1

Wednesday 15 September

Group A: Manchester City 5-1 Leipzig, Club Brugge 2-2 Paris

Group B: Atlético de Madrid 1-2 Porto, Liverpool 1-0 AC Milan

Group C: Beşiktaş 2-3 Dortmund, Sporting CP 1-1 Ajax

Group D: Sheriff 0-5 Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter 1-1 Real Madrid

Tuesday 14 September

Group E: Barcelona 2-0 Bayern, Dynamo Kyiv 4-0 Benfica

Group F: Young Boys 0-1 Manchester United, Villarreal 2-0 Atalanta

Group G: Sevilla 2-0 Salzburg, LOSC Lille 2-0 Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea 3-1 Zenit, Malmö 2-2 Juventus

FIXTURES TO COME

Knockout stage dates

Play-off draw: 14 December, Nyon

Play-offs: 8/9 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 1/2 March

Quarter-finals: 15/16 March

Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon

Final: 25 April, Nyon