UEFA Youth League domestic champions path latest
Wednesday 20 October 2021
Debutants Angers, Empoli, Hajduk Split, Trabzonspor and Deportivo La Coruña are among the 16 teams through to the second round.
The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path second-round ties are decided after the first round was completed.
The 32 clubs that compete in the UEFA Champions League path are those that take part in this season's group stage of the senior competition. They are joined in the tournament by the 32 domestic youth champions from the highest-ranked entering associations whose senior side had not qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage – and these teams participate in the domestic champions path.
The 16 first-round opening legs were played between 28 and 30 September with the returns on 19 and 20 October. The second round is on 3 and 24 November.
The eventual eight second-round winners in the domestic champions path will progress to the play-offs where they will face the runners-up in the eight UEFA Champions League path groups. The winners of those ties then advance to the round of 16 alongside the UEFA Champions League path group winners.
• The crowd of 8,522 at the first-round second leg between Deportivo La Coruña and Pogoń Szczecin is the highest ever in the domestic champions path or group stage, and seventh-best overall in the competition. Depor trailed 3-0 from the first leg but won the return 4-0 in added time.
• Competition newcomers Angers, Deportivo, Empoli, Hajduk Split and Trabzonspor were among the first-round winners, as were two-time quarter-finalists Midtjylland.
• Midtjylland are in the domestic champions path for a record fifth time in the six seasons since its introduction, and have got through both rounds on their four previous entries.
• Žalgiris were the first UEFA Youth League entrants from Lithuania, and Akademia e Futbollit, Csikszereda, Daugavpils, Köln, Pogoń Szczecin, Saint Patrick's Athletic and Zvijezda 09 also made debuts in the opening round.Champions League path group games
Second round ties (3 & 24 November)
Hajduk Split vs FC Minsk
MTK Budapest vs Genk
Deportivo La Coruña vs Maccabi Haifa
Žilina vs Kairat Almaty
Crvena zvezda vs Empoli
Trabzonspor vs Midtjylland
Angers vs AZ Alkmaar
Rangers vs Septemvri Sofia
First round results
Wednesday 20 October
Trabzonspor 2-0 Zvijezda 09 (agg: 3-0)
Kairat Almaty 1-0 APOEL (agg: 2-1)
FC Minsk 2-0 Daugavpils (agg: 6-0)
Sparta Praha 3-3 MTK Budapest (agg: 4-6)
Angers 3-0 Csikszereda (agg: 5-0)
Žilina 2-0 PAOK (agg: 7-1)
Hajduk Split 3-1 Shkëndija (agg: 5-1)
Crvena zvezda 2-0 Saint Patrick's Athletic (agg: 4-1)
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 5-0)
Hammarby 1-2 Rangers (agg: 1-5)
Empoli 1-1 Domžale (agg: 3-2)
Deportivo La Coruña 4-0 Pogoń Szczecin (agg: 4-3)
Tuesday 19 October
Midtjylland 10-1 Rosenborg (agg: 14-3)
AZ Alkmaar 7-0 Gabala (agg: 11-0)
Genk 3-1 Köln (agg: 7-3)
Akademia e Futibollit 1-1 Septemvri Sofia (agg: 1-4)
Thursday 30 September
Shkëndija 0-2 Hajduk Split
Rosenborg 2-4 Midtjylland
Wednesday 29 September
Daugavpils 0-4 FC Minsk
Gabala 0-4 AZ Alkmaar
Zvijezda 09 0-1 Trabzonspor
APOEL 1-1 Kairat Almaty
Septemvri Sofia 3-0 Akademia e Futibollit
MTK Budapest 3-1 Sparta Praha
Csikszereda 0-2 Angers
Köln 2-4 Genk
PAOK 1-5 Žilina
Pogoń Szczecin 3-0 Deportivo La Coruña
Domžale 1-2 Empoli
St. Patrick's Athletic 1-2 Crvena zvezda
Tuesday 28 September
Žalgiris Vilnius 0-3 Maccabi Haifa
Rangers 3-0 Hammarby
No more away goals rule
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: Ties level after the second leg will go to a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored. As before, extra time is not played in any UEFA Youth League tie.
Knockout dates
Play-off draw: 14 December, Nyon
Play-offs: 8/9 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 1/2 March
Quarter-finals: 15/16 March
Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon
Final: 25 April, Nyon