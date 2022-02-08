UEFA Youth League play-offs: AZ, Sevilla, Žilina through

Dutch side AZ Alkmaar edged a thriller to seal their place in the last 16 as the UEFA Youth League play-offs got under way. Villarreal trailed 3-1 with 14 minutes remaining but got it back to 3-3 to force penalties (there is no extra time). AZ kept their composure, winning 4-3 on spot kicks.

Sevilla followed AZ through with a more straightforward 1-0 win against Rangers, though they were forced to close the game out with only ten men. Žilina then beat Inter 2-1 to become the first team from Slovakia ever to reach the round of 16.

Through to round of 16 Group winners: Benfica, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid (holders), Salzburg, Sporting CP Play-off winners: AZ Alkmaar, Sevilla, Žilina, 5 TBC The knockout draw takes place at 12:00 CET on 14 February

The UEFA Youth League play-offs continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the winners joining the teams that finished top of the UEFA Champions League path groups in the round of 16.

In the play-offs, the winners of the eight domestic champions path second-round ties are at home to the runners-up from the UEFA Champions League path group stage.

Group highlights: LOSC 0-3 Sevilla

Tuesday 8 FebruaryAZ Alkmaar 3-3 Villarreal (AZ won 4-3 on pens)

Rangers 0-1 Sevilla

Žilina 3-1 Inter

Empoli vs Borussia Dortmund



Wednesday 9 February

Midtjylland vs Club Brugge

Genk vs Chelsea

Hajduk Split vs Atlético

Deportivo La Coruña vs Dynamo Kyiv

Key facts

• Midtjylland are in this round for the fifth time in the six seasons since the current format was introduced, all via the domestic champions path. All four of their previous ties went to penalties, the Danish side winning three times.

• Atlético are also in this round for the fifth time, having never failed to get past the group stage in any of this competition's eight editions. They have won three play-offs, losing only to Midtjylland on penalties in 2014/15 after a 4-4 draw.

• AZ, Deportivo, Empoli and Hajduk are on debut while Genk, Villarreal and Žilina made it to the play-offs for the first time.

Group highlights: Leipzig 1-4 Club Brugge

• Club Brugge are also aiming to get to the round of 16 for the first time.

• Two-time champions Chelsea reached the 2019 final from the play-offs (having entered in the domestic champions path).

Knockout dates

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 1/2 March

Quarter-finals: 15/16 March

Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon

Final: 25 April, Nyon