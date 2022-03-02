UEFA Youth League round of 16: Atlético, Liverpool, Salzburg, Benfica, Juventus, Paris, Dortmund through

The UEFA Youth League round of 16 is in progress as the road continues to the four-team knockout finals at Nyon's Colovray Stadium on 22 and 25 April.

Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund claimed the first two quarter-final slots on Tuesday, and on Wednesday there were victories for Benfica, Juventus, Liverpool and Salzburg before Atlético knocked out holders Real Madrid in a thrilling derby.

The draw for the rest of the competition has already been made, with Sporting CP still potentially able to set up a derby with Benfica in the quarter-finals on 15 and 16 March.

Road to the Nyon finals Quarter-finals (15/16 March) Juventus vs Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain vs Salzburg

Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP vs Benfica

Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Semi-finals (22 April, Nyon) 1 Juventus/Liverpool vs Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP/Benfica

2 Dortmund/Atlético vs Paris/Salzburg Final (25 April, Nyon) Winners of semi-final 2 vs winners of semi-final 1

Wednesday 2 March

AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Juventus (4-5 pens)

Midtjylland 2-3 Benfica

Liverpool 1-1 Genk (4-3 pens)

Žilina 1-1 Salzburg (3-4 pens)

Real Madrid 2-3 Atlético

Juventus reached the last eight for the first time after ending the campaign of the last remaining debutants, the winning penalty converted by former AZ prospect Bayren Strijdonck.

Three-time runners-up Benfica are into their sixth quarter-final, equalling Real Madrid's record. Aral Simsir's goal for Midtjylland was his seventh in the competition this season, moving him level with former team-mate Mads Hansen as top scorer.

Liverpool ended a run of two straight round of 16 defeats to knock out a Genk side at this stage for the first time.

2017 champions Salzburg, now the last former winners still in the competition, also came through a shoot-out to pip Žilina, the first Slovakian team to get to the round of 16.

Ex-Real Madrid schoolboy Pablo Barrios scored two stunners and made the other against his old club to knock out the holders, making up for Atlético's derby loss at this stage three years ago.

Tuesday 1 March



Highlights: Man. United 2-2 Dortmund (1-3 pens)

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Sevilla

Manchester United 2-2 Borussia Dortmund (1-3 pens)

2016 runners-up Paris converted two penalties to reach their third quarter-final.

Former Manchester City trainee Jamie Bynoe-Gittens twice gave Dortmund the lead and then converted the winning penalty to earn BVB a maiden last-eight berth.

Wednesday 9 March

No extra time Matches in the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final are all played as single-leg knockout matches. If the teams are level at full time, there is no extra time, with games being determined by a penalty shoot-out.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Sporting CP

• Sporting are in the round of 16 for the first time.

• Dynamo have never previously reached the quarter-finals.