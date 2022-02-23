UEFA Youth League round of 16 from Tuesday: Madrid derby, United face Dortmund

The UEFA Youth League round of 16 will further whittle down the field from Tuesday, with the contenders now two wins away from reaching the four-team knockout finals at Nyon's Colovray Stadium on 22 and 25 April.

Among the ties, holders Real Madrid will face city rivals Atlético for the second time in the last 16 while Genk (among four teams at this stage for the first time) will look to follow up their stunning victory against two-time winners Chelsea against another English side, Liverpool.

The draw for the rest of the competition has already been made, with Sporting CP and Benfica able to set up a potential Lisbon derby in the quarter-finals on 15 and 16 March.

Round of 16 ties

UEFA Youth League: Meet the last 16

Tuesday 1 March



Paris Saint-Germain vs Sevilla

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund



Wednesday 2 March

AZ Alkmaar vs Juventus

Midtjylland vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Genk

Žilina vs Salzburg

Real Madrid vs Atlético

Wednesday 9 March

Dynamo Kyiv vs Sporting CP

• This is the second Madrid derby in the round of 16: Real won 2-1 at Atlético in 2018/19.

• Real Madrid have reached the round of 16 in all eight editions (once more than Atlético) and are hoping to equal Chelsea and Barcelona's record of two titles. They already hold the record of reaching six quarter-finals.

• Salzburg are also past winners.

• Benfica are three-time runners-up; Paris have also previously made the final.

• Benfica won at Midtjylland in the 2016/17 play-offs, prevailing 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on their way to their second final.

• Liverpool faced Genk in the 2019/20 group stage, with both teams victorious away from home. Liverpool won 2-0 in Belgium before Genk triumphed 1-0 in England two weeks later.

• AZ are making their debut this season.

• Žilina are the first team from Slovakia ever to reach the last 16.

• Genk and Sporting are also in the round of 16 for the first time.

• Dortmund, Dynamo, Juventus, Manchester United and Sevilla are aiming to reach their first quarter-finals.

No extra time Matches in the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final are all played as single-leg knockout matches. If the teams are level at full time, there is no extra time, with games being determined by a penalty shoot-out.

Quarter-final draw (15/16 March)

AZ Alkmaar/Juventus vs Liverpool/Genk

Paris/Sevilla vs Žilina/Salzburg

Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP vs Midtjylland/Benfica

Manchester United/Dortmund vs Real Madrid/Atlético

Semi-final draw (22 April, Nyon)

1 AZ Alkmaar/Juventus/Liverpool/Genk vs Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP/Midtjylland/Benfica

2 Manchester United/Dortmund/Real Madrid/Atlético vs Paris/Sevilla/Žilina/Salzburg

Final (25 April, Nyon)

Winners of semi-final 2 vs winners of semi-final 1