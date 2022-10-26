UEFA Youth League domestic champions path ties: latest
Wednesday 26 October 2022
Article summary
The second-round second legs from Tuesday will decide eight play-off spots.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path second-round ties are now in progress with the first legs complete and the returns from Tuesday.
The 32 clubs that have been competing in the UEFA Champions League path are those that take part in this season's group stage of the senior competition, with the same fixture list. They are joined in the competition by the 32 domestic youth champions from the highest-ranked entering associations whose senior side have not qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage – these teams take part in the domestic champions path. Where the senior side of a domestic youth champion qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage, the vacant place was filled by the domestic youth champion of the next-ranked entering association.
The domestic champions path teams compete in two rounds of two-legged knockout ties. The eventual eight second-round winners progress to the play-offs where they face the runners-up in the eight UEFA Champions League path groups. The winners of those ties progress to the round of 16 alongside the UEFA Champions League path group winners.
Second round
All times CET
First legs
Wednesday 26 October
Galatasatay 1-3 Ruh Lviv
Apolonia 0-3 Hajduk Split
Coleraine 0-4 Genk
Ashdod 0-2 MTK Budapest
Young Boys 0-3 AIK
Panathinaikos 2-0 Trenčín
Hibernian 1-0 Nantes
Tuesday 25 October
AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Crvena zvezda
Second legs
Tuesday 1 November
Crvena zvezda vs AZ Alkmaar (18:00, first leg 2-2)
Wednesday 2 November
Ruh Lviv vs Galatasaray (14:00, first leg 3-1)
Genk vs Coleraine (15:00, first leg 4-0)
Hajduk Split vs Apolonia (15:00, first leg 3-0)
MTK Budapest vs Ashdod (16:00, first leg 2-0)
Trenčín vs Panathinaikos (17:30, first leg 0-2)
Nantes vs Hibernian (19:00, first leg 0-1)
AIK vs Young Boys (19:00, first leg 3-0)
First round
- Bilal Mazhar of Panathinaikos equalled the competition record of five goals in a game in their first leg against Slavia Sofia.
- The first team from Northern Ireland to play in this competition, Coleraine progressed; Apolonia, Ashdod, Hibernian, Nantes, Panathinaikos, Ruh Lviv and Trenčín are also through on debut.
Second legs
Wednesday 12 October
Borac Banja Luka 0-3 Ashdod (agg: 0-5)
Wednesday 5 October
Jelgava 0-1 MTK Budapest (agg: 0-4)
Slavia Praha 2-4 Genk (agg: 4-5)
Apolonia 3-1 Astana (agg: 4-2)
Pobeda 2-2 Coleraine (agg: 4-5)
Omonoia 1-2 Crvena zvezda (agg: 1-3)
Pyunik 0-3 Nantes (agg: 0-5)
Slavia Sofia 2-2 Panathinaikos (agg: 2-10)
Galatasaray 4-0 Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc (agg: 5-1)
Domžale 2-2 Young Boys (agg: 2-5)
Trenčín 4-0 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 5-2)
Zagłębie Lubin 0-0 Ruh Lviv (agg: 0-1)
Racing Union 2-3 AIK (agg: 2-8)
Hibernian 2-1 Molde (agg: 2-2, 5-4 pens)
Tuesday 4 October
Gabala 1-2 Hajduk Split (agg: 1-5)
Shamrock Rovers 1-1 AZ Alkmaar (agg: 1-6)
First legs
Wednesday 28 September
Coleraine 3-2 Pobeda
Thursday 15 September
Astana 1-1 Apolonia
Wednesday 14 September
Genk 1-2 Slavia Praha
MTK Budapest 3-0 Jelgava
Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc 1-1 Galatasaray
Ruh Lviv 1-0 Zagłębie Lubin
Panathinaikos 8-0 Slavia Sofia
Young Boys 3-0 Domžale
AZ Alkmaar 5-0 Shamrock Rovers
Žalgiris Vilnius 2-1 Trenčín
Ashdod 2-0 Borac Banja Luka
Crvena zvezda 1-0 Omonoia
Nantes 2-0 Pyunik
AIK 5-0 Racing Union
Molde 1-0 Hibernian
Monday 12 September
Hajduk Split 3-0 Gabala
Team guide
• Pyunik and Coleraine are the first UEFA Youth League entrants from Armenia and Northern Ireland respectively, taking the number of different associations represented at least once in the nine editions to 45.
• Nantes are the 11th different French entrants respectively, equalling Spain's record (as do Germany, with Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League path).
• Along with Coleraine, Nantes and Pyunik, there are debuts for Apolonia, Ashdod, Borac Banja Luka, Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc, Hibernian, Jelgava, Omonoia, Panathinaikos, Pobeda, Racing Union, Ruh Lviv, Shamrock Rovers, Slavia Sofia, Trenčín and Zagłębie Lubin.
Knockout dates
Play-off draw: 8 November, Nyon
Play-offs: 7/8 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 13 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 28 February/1 March
Quarter-finals: 14/15 March
Semi-finals: 21 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon
Final: 24 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon