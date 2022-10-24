UEFA Youth League domestic champions path ties: latest

The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path second-round ties are set for 25/26 October and 1/2 November after the first round was completed.

The 32 clubs that compete in the UEFA Champions League path are those that take part in this season's group stage of the senior competition, with the same fixture list. They are joined in the competition by the 32 domestic youth champions from the highest-ranked entering associations whose senior side have not qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage – these teams take part in the domestic champions path. Where the senior side of a domestic youth champion qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage, the vacant place was filled by the domestic youth champion of the next-ranked entering association.

The domestic champions path teams compete in two rounds of two-legged knockout ties. The eventual eight second-round winners progress to the play-offs where they face the runners-up in the eight UEFA Champions League path groups. The winners of those ties progress to the round of 16 alongside the UEFA Champions League path group winners.

Second round ties (25/26 October & 1/2 November) AZ Alkmaar vs Crvena zvezda

Hibernian vs Nantes

Young Boys vs AIK

Genk vs Coleraine

Panathinaikos vs Trenčín

Apolonia vs Hajduk Split

Galatasaray vs Ruh Lviv

Ashdod vs MTK Budapest

Second round

All times CET



Tuesday 25 October

AZ Alkmaar vs Crvena zvezda (18:00)

Wednesday 26 October

Galatasatay vs Ruh Lviv (13:00)

Apolonia vs Hajduk Split (14:00)

Coleraine vs Genk (15:00)

Ashdod vs MTK Budapest (17:00)

Young Boys vs AIK (18:00)

Panathinaikos vs Trenčín (18:00)

Hibernian vs Nantes (20:00)

Tuesday 1 November

Crvena zvezda vs AZ Alkmaar (18:00)

Wednesday 2 November

Ruh Lviv vs Galatasaray (14:00)

Genk vs Coleraine (15:00)

Hajduk Split vs Apolonia (15:00)

MTK Budapest vs Ashdod (16:00)

Trenčín vs Panathinaikos (18:00)

Nantes vs Hibernian (19:00)

AIK vs Young Boys (19:00)



First round

Bilal Mazhar of Panathinaikos equalled the competition record of five goals in a game in their first leg against Slavia Sofia.

The first team from Northern Ireland to play in this competition, Coleraine progressed; Apolonia, Ashdod, Hibernian, Nantes, Panathinaikos, Ruh Lviv and Trenčín are also through on debut.

Wednesday 12 October

Borac Banja Luka 0-3 Ashdod (agg: 0-5)

Wednesday 5 October

Jelgava 0-1 MTK Budapest (agg: 0-4)

Slavia Praha 2-4 Genk (agg: 4-5)

Apolonia 3-1 Astana (agg: 4-2)

Pobeda 2-2 Coleraine (agg: 4-5)

Omonoia 1-2 Crvena zvezda (agg: 1-3)

Pyunik 0-3 Nantes (agg: 0-5)

Slavia Sofia 2-2 Panathinaikos (agg: 2-10)

Galatasaray 4-0 Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc (agg: 5-1)

Domžale 2-2 Young Boys (agg: 2-5)

Trenčín 4-0 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 5-2)

Zagłębie Lubin 0-0 Ruh Lviv (agg: 0-1)

Racing Union 2-3 AIK (agg: 2-8)

Hibernian 2-1 Molde (agg: 2-2, 5-4 pens)

Tuesday 4 October

Gabala 1-2 Hajduk Split (agg: 1-5)

Shamrock Rovers 1-1 AZ Alkmaar (agg: 1-6)

Tom Kerssens celebrates scoring for AZ at Shamrock Rovers SPORTSFILE

Wednesday 28 September

Coleraine 3-2 Pobeda



Thursday 15 September

Astana 1-1 Apolonia

Young Boys celebrate against Domžale BSC Yoiung Boys

Wednesday 14 September

Genk 1-2 Slavia Praha

MTK Budapest 3-0 Jelgava

Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc 1-1 Galatasaray

Ruh Lviv 1-0 Zagłębie Lubin

Panathinaikos 8-0 Slavia Sofia

Young Boys 3-0 Domžale

AZ Alkmaar 5-0 Shamrock Rovers

Žalgiris Vilnius 2-1 Trenčín

Ashdod 2-0 Borac Banja Luka

Crvena zvezda 1-0 Omonoia

Nantes 2-0 Pyunik

AIK 5-0 Racing Union

Molde 1-0 Hibernian



Monday 12 September

Hajduk Split 3-0 Gabala

Ruh Lviv celebrate their winner against Zagłębie Lubin FC Ruh Lviv

Team guide

• Pyunik and Coleraine are the first UEFA Youth League entrants from Armenia and Northern Ireland respectively, taking the number of different associations represented at least once in the nine editions to 45.

• Nantes are the 11th different French entrants respectively, equalling Spain's record (as do Germany, with Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League path).

• Along with Coleraine, Nantes and Pyunik, there are debuts for Apolonia, Ashdod, Borac Banja Luka, Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc, Hibernian, Jelgava, Omonoia, Panathinaikos, Pobeda, Racing Union, Ruh Lviv, Shamrock Rovers, Slavia Sofia, Trenčín and Zagłębie Lubin.

Knockout dates

Play-off draw: 8 November, Nyon

Play-offs: 7/8 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 13 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 28 February/1 March

Quarter-finals: 14/15 March

Semi-finals: 21 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon

Final: 24 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon