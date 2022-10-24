UEFA Youth League domestic champions path ties: latest
Monday 24 October 2022
Article summary
The first round is complete, with the second-round ties on 25/26 October & 1/2 November to decide eight play-off spots.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path second-round ties are set for 25/26 October and 1/2 November after the first round was completed.
The 32 clubs that compete in the UEFA Champions League path are those that take part in this season's group stage of the senior competition, with the same fixture list. They are joined in the competition by the 32 domestic youth champions from the highest-ranked entering associations whose senior side have not qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage – these teams take part in the domestic champions path. Where the senior side of a domestic youth champion qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage, the vacant place was filled by the domestic youth champion of the next-ranked entering association.
The domestic champions path teams compete in two rounds of two-legged knockout ties. The eventual eight second-round winners progress to the play-offs where they face the runners-up in the eight UEFA Champions League path groups. The winners of those ties progress to the round of 16 alongside the UEFA Champions League path group winners.
Second round ties (25/26 October & 1/2 November)
AZ Alkmaar vs Crvena zvezda
Hibernian vs Nantes
Young Boys vs AIK
Genk vs Coleraine
Panathinaikos vs Trenčín
Apolonia vs Hajduk Split
Galatasaray vs Ruh Lviv
Ashdod vs MTK Budapest
Second round
All times CET
First legs
Tuesday 25 October
AZ Alkmaar vs Crvena zvezda (18:00)
Wednesday 26 October
Galatasatay vs Ruh Lviv (13:00)
Apolonia vs Hajduk Split (14:00)
Coleraine vs Genk (15:00)
Ashdod vs MTK Budapest (17:00)
Young Boys vs AIK (18:00)
Panathinaikos vs Trenčín (18:00)
Hibernian vs Nantes (20:00)
Second legs
Tuesday 1 November
Crvena zvezda vs AZ Alkmaar (18:00)
Wednesday 2 November
Ruh Lviv vs Galatasaray (14:00)
Genk vs Coleraine (15:00)
Hajduk Split vs Apolonia (15:00)
MTK Budapest vs Ashdod (16:00)
Trenčín vs Panathinaikos (18:00)
Nantes vs Hibernian (19:00)
AIK vs Young Boys (19:00)
First round
- Bilal Mazhar of Panathinaikos equalled the competition record of five goals in a game in their first leg against Slavia Sofia.
- The first team from Northern Ireland to play in this competition, Coleraine progressed; Apolonia, Ashdod, Hibernian, Nantes, Panathinaikos, Ruh Lviv and Trenčín are also through on debut.
Second legs
Wednesday 12 October
Borac Banja Luka 0-3 Ashdod (agg: 0-5)
Wednesday 5 October
Jelgava 0-1 MTK Budapest (agg: 0-4)
Slavia Praha 2-4 Genk (agg: 4-5)
Apolonia 3-1 Astana (agg: 4-2)
Pobeda 2-2 Coleraine (agg: 4-5)
Omonoia 1-2 Crvena zvezda (agg: 1-3)
Pyunik 0-3 Nantes (agg: 0-5)
Slavia Sofia 2-2 Panathinaikos (agg: 2-10)
Galatasaray 4-0 Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc (agg: 5-1)
Domžale 2-2 Young Boys (agg: 2-5)
Trenčín 4-0 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 5-2)
Zagłębie Lubin 0-0 Ruh Lviv (agg: 0-1)
Racing Union 2-3 AIK (agg: 2-8)
Hibernian 2-1 Molde (agg: 2-2, 5-4 pens)
Tuesday 4 October
Gabala 1-2 Hajduk Split (agg: 1-5)
Shamrock Rovers 1-1 AZ Alkmaar (agg: 1-6)
First legs
Wednesday 28 September
Coleraine 3-2 Pobeda
Thursday 15 September
Astana 1-1 Apolonia
Wednesday 14 September
Genk 1-2 Slavia Praha
MTK Budapest 3-0 Jelgava
Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc 1-1 Galatasaray
Ruh Lviv 1-0 Zagłębie Lubin
Panathinaikos 8-0 Slavia Sofia
Young Boys 3-0 Domžale
AZ Alkmaar 5-0 Shamrock Rovers
Žalgiris Vilnius 2-1 Trenčín
Ashdod 2-0 Borac Banja Luka
Crvena zvezda 1-0 Omonoia
Nantes 2-0 Pyunik
AIK 5-0 Racing Union
Molde 1-0 Hibernian
Monday 12 September
Hajduk Split 3-0 Gabala
Team guide
• Pyunik and Coleraine are the first UEFA Youth League entrants from Armenia and Northern Ireland respectively, taking the number of different associations represented at least once in the nine editions to 45.
• Nantes are the 11th different French entrants respectively, equalling Spain's record (as do Germany, with Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League path).
• Along with Coleraine, Nantes and Pyunik, there are debuts for Apolonia, Ashdod, Borac Banja Luka, Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc, Hibernian, Jelgava, Omonoia, Panathinaikos, Pobeda, Racing Union, Ruh Lviv, Shamrock Rovers, Slavia Sofia, Trenčín and Zagłębie Lubin.
Knockout dates
Play-off draw: 8 November, Nyon
Play-offs: 7/8 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 13 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 28 February/1 March
Quarter-finals: 14/15 March
Semi-finals: 21 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon
Final: 24 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon