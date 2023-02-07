UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Youth League play-offs: Dortmund, Salzburg through, Panathinaikos-Porto, Genk-Juventus, AZ-Frankfurt to come

Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Borussia Dortmund and Salzburg produced comebacks to reach the round of 16 with six more ties to come on Wednesday.

Hendry Blank celebrates his late winner for Dortmund at Hibernian
Hendry Blank celebrates his late winner for Dortmund at Hibernian SNS Group via Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund and Salzburg both produced comebacks and late winners to progress from the UEFA Youth League play-offs on Tuesday, with Wednesday's six remaining ties including 2019 winners Porto going to Panathinaikos and Genk playing Juventus.

The eight teams that progressed from the domestic champions path are at home to the runners-up from the UEFA Champions League path group stage. The winners will progress to join the teams that topped the eight groups in the round of 16, with a straight knockout from then on to decide the four teams that reach April's Nyon finals. The draw for the knockout phase is on Monday.

Through to Youth League round of 16 so far

Play-off winners: Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg

Group winners: AC Milan, Atlético, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Sporting CP

Watch selected games and highlights

Play-off matches

Tuesday 7 February:

Young Boys 2-3 Salzburg

  • At this stage for the first time, Young Boys went two up but the 2016/17 champions and 2021/22 runners-up roared back, Mario Pejazic hitting Salzburg's winner in added time before the home side hit the crossbar in a frantic finish.
Play-off highlights: Young Boys 2-3 Salzburg

Hibernian 1-2 Borussia Dortmund 

  • In front of a crowd of nearly 8,000, debutants Hibernian were 20 minutes from being the first Scottish side to reach the round of 16. Instead, Dortmund made it for the second year running, Hendry Blank scoring in the 90th minute and Hibernian hitting the post with virtually the final kick.
Play-off highlights: Hibernian 1-2 Dortmund

Wednesday 8 February 
Ruh Lviv vs Inter (14:00)
Genk vs Juventus (16:00)
AZ Alkmaar vs Eintracht Frankfurt (18:00)
Hajduk Split vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:00)
MTK Budapest vs Ajax (18:00)
Panathinaikos vs Porto (18:00)

All times CET

Is there extra time in the Youth League?

In all UEFA Youth League knockout ties, if scores are level at the end of normal time, the game progresses straight to a penalty shoot-out with no extra time.

Meet the Youth League play-off contenders

  • Porto (2018/19) and Salzburg (2016/17) are former winners. Salzburg were also runners-up last season.
  • Shakhtar were runners-up in 2014/15, the last time they got past the group stage.
  • Juventus reached last season's semi-finals while Dortmund made the quarters; Ajax have also previously featured in the final four.
  • Frankfurt, Panathinaikos and Ruh Lviv all make their tournament debuts this season.
  • MTK are the first Hungarian side to get to this stage; Young Boys were also there for the first tine.
  • AZ and Genk made the round of 16 from this path last season; Hajduk and Inter lost in the 2021/22 play-offs.

Knockout dates

Play-offs: 7/8 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 13 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 28 February/1 March
Quarter-finals: 14/15 March
Semi-finals: 21 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon
Final: 24 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon

