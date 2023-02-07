UEFA Youth League play-off ties: Salzburg through, Panathinaikos-Porto, Genk-Juventus, AZ-Frankfurt, Hibernian-Dortmund

The UEFA Youth League play-offs are under way, with former champions Salzburg coming back from two down to beat Young Boys 3-2 and Hibernian hosting Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. Wednesday's six remaining ties include 2019 winners Porto going to Panathinaikos and Genk playing Juventus.

The eight teams that progressed from the domestic champions path are at home to the runners-up from the UEFA Champions League path group stage. The winners will progress to join the teams that topped the eight groups in the round of 16, with a straight knockout from then on to decide the four teams that reach April's Nyon finals. The draw for the knockout phase is on Monday.

Through to Youth League round of 16 so far Play-off winners: Salzburg Group winners: AC Milan, Atlético, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Sporting CP

Watch selected games and highlights

Tuesday 7 February

Young Boys 2-3 Salzburg

Young Boys, already on their best-ever run, went two up but the 2016/17 winners and 2021/22 runners-up roared back, Mario Pejazic hitting Salzburg's deciding goal in added time before the home side hit the crossbar .

Hibernian vs Borussia Dortmund (20:00)

Wednesday 8 February

Ruh Lviv vs Inter (14:00)

Genk vs Juventus (16:00)

AZ Alkmaar vs Eintracht Frankfurt (18:00)

Hajduk Split vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:00)

MTK Budapest vs Ajax (18:00)

Panathinaikos vs Porto (18:00)

All times CET

Is there extra time in the Youth League? In all UEFA Youth League knockout ties, if scores are level at the end of normal time, the game progresses straight to a penalty shoot-out with no extra time.

Meet the Youth League play-off contenders

Porto (2018/19) and Salzburg (2016/17) are former winners. Salzburg were also runners-up last season.

Shakhtar were runners-up in 2014/15, the last time they got past the group stage.

Juventus reached last season's semi-finals while Dortmund made the quarters; Ajax have also previously featured in the final four.

Frankfurt, Hibernian, Panathinaikos and Ruh Lviv are all making their tournament debuts.

MTK are the first Hungarian side to get to this stage; Young Boys are also there for the first tine.

AZ and Genk made the round of 16 from this path last season; Hajduk and Inter lost in the 2021/22 play-offs.

Knockout dates

Play-offs: 7/8 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 13 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 28 February/1 March

Quarter-finals: 14/15 March

Semi-finals: 21 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon

Final: 24 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon