UEFA Youth League finals: Scout tickets and scouting information
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Article summary
Details for the UEFA Youth League finals at the Stade de Genève in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday 21 and Monday 24 April.
Article top media content
Article body
Scouts can request UEFA Youth League finals tickets until 12:00 CET on Monday 17 April.
Ticket ordering procedure
• A number of tickets have been reserved for scouts for each match of the UEFA Youth League finals. Clubs who have participated in the 2022/23 UEFA Youth League will have priority for such tickets.
• The deadline to apply for scout tickets is 12:00 CET on Monday 17 April; applications received after this will not be considered.
• A maximum of two tickets can be allocated per club/organisation.
• Tickets will be complimentary but do not include hospitality, parking or accreditations.
• Confirmation and rejection of applications will be received via email by Tuesday 18 April.
• Stadium gates will open two hours prior to kick-off.
• Contact: UYLscoutsticketing@uefa.ch
Scout ticket T&Cs can be found here; the scout ticket privacy notification is available here.