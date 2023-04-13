UEFA Youth League finals: Scout tickets and scouting information

Scouts can request UEFA Youth League finals tickets until 12:00 CET on Monday 17 April.

Request scout tickets

Ticket ordering procedure

• A number of tickets have been reserved for scouts for each match of the UEFA Youth League finals. Clubs who have participated in the 2022/23 UEFA Youth League will have priority for such tickets.

• The deadline to apply for scout tickets is 12:00 CET on Monday 17 April; applications received after this will not be considered.

• A maximum of two tickets can be allocated per club/organisation.

• Tickets will be complimentary but do not include hospitality, parking or accreditations.

• Confirmation and rejection of applications will be received via email by Tuesday 18 April.

• Stadium gates will open two hours prior to kick-off.

• Contact: UYLscoutsticketing@uefa.ch

Scout ticket T&Cs can be found here; the scout ticket privacy notification is available here.