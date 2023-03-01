UEFA Youth League round of 16: Atlético, AZ, Dortmund, Hajduk, Liverpool, Madrid, Milan, Sporting through

The UEFA Youth League round of 16 is now complete with Atlético, AZ Alkmaar, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Sporting CP winning on Wednesday to join Tuesday victors AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Hajduk Split in the quarter-finals.

The draw for the rest of the knockout phase has already been made with last-eight ties in a fortnight including AZ vs Madrid, Milan vs Atlético, Sporting vs Liverpool and Dortmund vs Hajduk. As in previous seasons, the semis and final are played at Colovray Stadium in Nyon, Switzerland.

Watch selected highlights on UEFA.tv

Wednesday 1 March

Sporting CP 5-1 Ajax

Fatawu Issahaku's hat-trick helped send Sporting into their second straight quarter-final. Issahaku, playing his first game in this competition having twice appeared in the UEFA Champions League, put Sporting ahead on 36 minutes with a brilliant curling effort from distance. He added two more in a seven-minute period in the second half, Issahaku's third almost a mirror image of his first. Those goals sandwiched Rodrigo Ribeiro's fifth of the campaign before Mateus's back-heel made it five and Tristan Gooijer added a consolation.

Real Madrid 3-1 Salzburg

Madrid reached a record seventh quarter-final as they came from behind to beat their fellow former champions. Last season's runners-up, Salzburg led at the break through Karim Konaté's penalty, his sixth goal of the season. However, Pol Fortuny levelled in the first minute of the second half and 2019/20 champions Madrid, who have played in the round of 16 in all nine editions of the UEFA Youth League, went ahead just past the hour courtesy of Jacobo Ramón. They sealed victory with an added-time free-kick by substitute Iker Bravo.

Highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Salzburg

Liverpool 1-1 Porto (6-5 pens)

Liverpool got through the round of 16 on penalties for the second year running, prevailing in sudden death as Luca Stephenson scored their seventh effort and Porto's Umaro Candé hit the bar. Ben Doakes had struck a post with the opening kick for the home side but what would have been Porto's winner was put wide by Jesús Díaz, brother of Luis Díaz, who left the Portuguese club for Liverpool last year. In the 90 minutes, Jorge Meireles converted an eighth-minute penalty for Porto but Melkamu Frauendorf levelled early in the second half.

Barcelona 0-3 AZ Alkmaar

AZ denied Barcelona a quarter-final against Madrid and were sent on their way with a spectacular 56th-minute goal from Kees Smit, a long-range lob from inside the centre circle. Seven minutes later Mexx Meerdink, who was AZ's play-off hat-trick hero against Eintracht Frankfurt, touched in after Ander Astralaga parried a Jayden Addai shot. Barcelona later lost substitute Lucas Román to a second yellow card, and Meerdink scored again just before time. AZ are only the second Dutch club to make the last eight after Ajax in 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2019/20.

Highlights: Barcelona 0-3 AZ Alkmaar

Atlético Madrid 4-1 Genk

A crowd of 11,503 at Estadio Metropolitano was thrilled as Atlético raced through with four goals before half-time. Adrian Niño, who was already the first player to score in all six Youth League group games, converted an early penalty for his eighth goal of the campaign, and more followed from Abdellah Raihani, Álvaro Santamaría and Javier Boñar. An own goal on the hour could not stop Atlético, semi-finalists last season, making the last eight for the fifth time.

Tuesday 28 February

Hajduk Split 2-1 Manchester City

Hajduk became only the second Croatian club after Dinamo in 2018/19 and 2019/20 to reach the quarter-finals, as they delighted an 8,000 crowd at Stadion Poljud. In an exciting first half, Roko Brajković struck with a first-time shot from distance and Mate Antunović's individual goal doubled Hajduk's lead before Oscar Bobb pulled one back. City dominated the second half but found no way through and had Finley Burns sent off late on.

Highlights: Hajduk Split 2-1 Man City

AC Milan 1-0 Ruh Lviv

Kevin Zeroli struck five minutes from time to send Milan into their first quarter-final. The home side had the better of the chances in their first round of 16 tie since the inaugural 2013/14 edition but looked like heading for penalties against debutants Ruh before Zeroli headed in Adam Bakoune's cross.

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain (5-4 pens)

Silas Ostrzinsk denied Ilyes Housni from the last spot-kick of the shoot-out to take Dortmund into the quarter-finals a year after they reached that stage for the first time (also on penalties against Manchester United). Noha Lemina gave Paris the lead on 39 minutes but almost immediately Samuel Bamba levelled. In the second half Paris had the better chances despite losing Vimoj Muntu Wa Mungu to a second yellow card.