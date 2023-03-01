UEFA Youth League round of 16: Milan, Dortmund, Hajduk, Sporting, Madrid through; Liverpool-Porto, Atlético-Genk to come

The UEFA Youth League round of 16 is in progress with Sporting CP and Real Madrid winning on Wednesday to join Tuesday victors AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Hajduk Split.

All matches are one-off games, and if level after 90 minutes go straight to penalties. The draw for the rest of the knockout phase has already been made and, as in previous seasons, the semis and final are played at Colovray Stadium in Nyon, Switzerland.

Watch selected live streams and highlights on UEFA.tv

Wednesday 1 March

Sporting CP 5-1 Ajax﻿

Fatawu Issahaku's hat-trick helped send Sporting into their second straight quarter-final. Issahaku, playing his first game in this competition having twice appeared in the UEFA Champions League, put Sporting ahead on 36 minutes with a brilliant curling effort from distance. He added two more in a seven-minute period in the second half, Issahaku's third almost a mirror image of his first, those goals sandwiching Rodrigo Ribeiro's fifth of the campaign. Mateus's back-heel made it five before Tristan Gooijer's consolation.

Real Madrid 3-1 Salzburg

Madrid reached a record seventh quarter-final as they came from behind to beat their fellow former champions. Last season's runners-up Salzburg led at the break through Karim Konaté's penalty, his sixth goal of the season. However Pol Fortuny levelled in the first minute of the second half and 2019/20 champions Madrid, who have played in the round of 16 in all nine editions of the UEFA Youth League, went ahead thanks to Jacobo Ramón just past the hour. They sealed victory with an added-time free-kick by substitute Iker Bravo.

Barcelona vs AZ Alkmaar (16:00)

Liverpool vs Porto (18:30)

Atlético Madrid vs Genk (19:00)

All times CET

Tuesday 28 February

Hajduk Split 2-1 Manchester City

Hajduk became only the second Croatian club after Dinamo in 2018/19 and 2019/20 to reach the quarter-finals, as they delighted an 8,000 crowd at Stadion Poljud. In an exciting first half, Roko Brajković struck with a first-time shot from distance and Mate Antunović's individual goal doubled Hajduk's lead before Oscar Bobb pulled one back. City dominated the second half but found no way through and had Finley Burns sent off late on.

Highlights: Hajduk Split 2-1 Man City

AC Milan 1-0 Ruh Lviv

Kevin Zeroli struck five minutes from time to send Milan into their first quarter-final. The home side had the better of the chances in their first round of 16 tie since the inaugural 2013/14 edition but looked like heading for penalties against debutants Ruh before Zeroli headed in Adam Bakoune's cross.

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain (5-4 pens)

Silas Ostrzinsk denied Ilyes Housni from the last spot-kick of the shoot-out to take Dortmund into the quarter-finals a year after they reached that stage for the first time (also on penalties against Manchester United). Noha Lemina gave Paris the lead on 39 minutes but almost immediately Samuel Bamba levelled. In the second half Paris had the better chances despite losing Vimoj Muntu Wa Mungu to a second yellow card.

Highlights: Dortmund 1-1 Paris (5-4 pens)

Meet the Youth League contenders

Barcelona (winners in 2013/14 and 2017/18) are aiming to be the first three-time champions. Porto (2018/19), Real Madrid (2019/20) and Salzburg (2016/17) are the other former winners still involved. Paris were finalists in 2015/16.

Salzburg were runners-up last season, beating Atlético in the semi-finals. Ajax and Man City have also previously made the last four.

Dortmund, Liverpool, Paris and Sporting CP reached last season's quarter-finals, with AZ, Genk and Real Madrid eliminated in the round of 16.

Madrid keep up their record of reaching the round of 16 in all nine editions, with an eighth appearance at this stage for Atlético.

Madrid are into a seventh quarter-final, taking them back one ahead of Benfica, who caught them last season.

Milan are at this stage for the first time since the inaugural 2013/14 season.

Ruh were in their debut season.

Hajduk also made the round of 16 for the first time.

Like Hajduk, AZ and Genk hope to be only the second clubs from their nations to reach the quarter-finals (after Ajax and Anderlecht respectively).

Liverpool and Porto met in the 2021/22 group stage. Liverpool won 4-0 at home after drawing 1-1 in Portugal and topped the group, while Porto finished third, just a point behind.

Sporting and Ajax were also in the same group last season. Sporting drew 1-1 at home and won 3-2 away, coming back from two down on Matchday 6 to top the group. Ajax fell down to third, like Porto just a point adrift of first place.

Madrid beat Salzburg 2-1 in the 2019/20 semi-finals in Nyon, on their way to the title.

Atlético's Adrian Niño became the first player to score in all six Youth League group games.