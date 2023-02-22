UEFA Youth League round of 16: Madrid-Salzburg, Liverpool-Porto, Dortmund-Paris, Atlético-Genk

The UEFA Youth League round of 16 is set to unfold on 28 February and 1 March, including a meeting of former champions Real Madrid and Salzburg, while Atlético will face Genk at Estadio Metropolitano and Borussia Dortmund take on Paris Saint-Germain.

All matches are one-off games, and if level after 90 minutes go straight to penalties. The draw for the rest of the knockout phase has already been made and, as in previous seasons, the semis and final are played at Colovray Stadium in Nyon, Switzerland.

Tuesday 28 February

Hajduk Split vs Manchester City (14:00)

AC Milan vs Ruh Lviv (15:00)

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain (16:00)

Wednesday 1 March

Sporting CP vs Ajax﻿ (13:00)

Real Madrid vs Salzburg (14:00)

Barcelona vs AZ Alkmaar (16:00)

Liverpool vs Porto (18:30)

Atlético Madrid vs Genk (19:00)



All times CET

Meet the Youth League contenders

Barcelona (winners in 2013/14 and 2017/18) are aiming to be the first three-time champions. Porto (2018/19), Real Madrid (2019/20) and Salzburg (2016/17) are the other former winners still involved. Paris were finalists in 2015/16.

Salzburg were runners-up last season, beating Atlético in the semi-finals. Ajax and Man City have also previously made the last four.

Dortmund, Liverpool, Paris and Sporting CP reached last season's quarter-finals, with AZ, Genk and Real Madrid eliminated in the round of 16.

Madrid keep up their record of reaching the round of 16 in all nine editions, with an eighth appearance at this stage for Atlético.

Madrid hope to reach a seventh quarter-final, taking them back one ahead of Benfica, who caught them last season. If Madrid lose, Barcelona can equal the record with a sixth last-eight appearance.

Milan are at this stage for the first time since the inaugural 2013/14 season. They are aiming to reach their first quarter-final.

Ruh are in their debut season.

Hajduk are also in the round of 16 for the first time.

AZ, Genk, Hajduk and Ruh hope to be only the second clubs from their nations to reach the quarter-finals (after Ajax, Anderlecht, Dinamo and Shakhtar respectively).

Liverpool and Porto met in the 2021/22 group stage. Liverpool won 4-0 at home after drawing 1-1 in Portugal and topped the group, while Porto finished third, just a point behind.

Sporting and Ajax were also in the same group last season. Sporting drew 1-1 at home and won 3-2 away, coming back from two down on Matchday 6 to top the group. Ajax fell down to third, like Porto just a point adrift of first place.

Madrid beat Salzburg 2-1 in the 2019/20 semi-finals in Nyon, on their way to the title.

Atlético's Adrian Niño became the first player to score in all six Youth League group games.