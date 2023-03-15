UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: AZ, Sporting, Milan through; Dortmund-Hajduk to come

AZ Alkmaar knocked out the last remaining former UEFA Youth League champions Real Madrid to set up a semi-final with Sporting CP while AC Milan await the winner of the last tie between Borussia Dortmund and Hajduk Split, streamed on UEFA.tv.

With AC Milan defeating Atlético on Tuesday after Sporting beat Liverpool, and AZ eliminating Madrid, all four teams in April's UEFA Youth League finals at Colovray Stadium in Nyon, Switzerland will be there for the first time. Madrid's exit also ensures the seventh different winning club in the tournament's nine editions.

All matches are one-off games, and if level after 90 minutes go straight to penalties.

Watch live streams and highlights on UEFA.tv

Wednesday 15 March

AZ are only the second Dutch semi-finalist following Ajax in 2019/20, after spectacularly ending the hopes of that season's winners, who were in a record seventh quarter-final.

The home side led on 25 minutes when Daniel Beukers, on the ground, hooked home a loose ball following a corner. Just four minutes later Ernest Poku received Jayden Addai's diagonal pass on halfway, advanced into the box and doubled the lead.

With 12 minutes to go, AZ captain Mexx Meerdink pounced for his seventh goal of the campaign after Madrid keeper Diego Piñeiro could only parry Fedde de Jong's effort. Beukers added another late on after breaking free on the left, cutting in and smashing in an angled shot. AZ are the fourth side to reach the finals from the domestic champions path after Anderlecht in 2015/16, eventual champions Salzburg in 2016/17 and Chelsea in 2018/19.

Dortmund are in the quarter-finals for the second year running having made it for the first time 12 months ago, losing 1-0 at home to Atlético in front of a 19,300 crowd.

Hajduk beat Manchester City to reach their first quarter-final; they are the second Croatian club to reach this stage after Dinamo Zagreb in 2018/19 and 2019/20. Hajduk hope to be the first Croatian team to reach the semi-finals, and like AZ began in the domestic champions path.

Tuesday 14 March

Sporting are into the finals for the first time, thanks to a goal by Rodrigo Ribeiro in front of several senior players as well as Portugal's new coach Roberto Martínez. There was an early blow to Liverpool with key man Ben Doak forced off early by a head injury but the game remained tight.

However, on 65 minutes Sporting made the breakthrough as Rodrigo Ribeiro excellently controlled David Monteiro's long pass and produced a confident finish for his sixth goal of the campaign. Liverpool had their moments but for the third time they have fallen just short of Nyon in the quarter-finals.

Highlights: Sporting 1-0 Liverpool

Milan had never made the quarter-finals before this season but are now into the last four. The Italian side were knocked out in the 2021/22 group stage by Atlético, who today were in their fifth last-eight tie, but the Spanish team missed out on making the semis for the second year running and Adrian Niño's record run of scoring in seven consecutive Youth League games ended as he went off injured not long after Milan made it 2-0.

Dariusz Stalmach scored in the 12th minute, applying a finish to a cut-back by Adam Bakoune. Atlético, who reached their own first semi-final last season, had chances of their own but midway through the second half it was 2-0 as Gabriele El Hilali's angled shot hit the post then bounced in off visiting goalkeeper Alejandro Iturbe.