UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: Sporting through; Milan-Atlético, AZ-Madrid, Dortmund-Hajduk to come

Sporting CP are the first team into April's UEFA Youth League finals at Colovray Stadium in Nyon, Switzerland after beating Liverpool with three games to go, all streamed on UEFA.tv.

It will be a semi-final debut for Sporting and at least one more is guaranteed while Real Madrid are the only past champions still involved. Three of the contenders had never made it to the quarter-finals before.

All matches are one-off games, and if level after 90 minutes go straight to penalties.

Watch live streams and highlights on UEFA.tv

Tuesday 14 March

Sporting are into the finals for the first time, thanks to a goal by Rodrigo Ribeiro in front of several senior players as well as Portugal's new coach Roberto Martínez. There was an early blow to Liverpool with key man Ben Doak forced off early by a head injury but the game remained tight.

However, on 65 minutes Sporting made the break through as Rodrigo Ribeiro excellently controlled David Monteiro long pass and produced a confident finish for his sixth goal of the campaign. Liverpool had their moments but for the third time they have fallen just short of Nyon in the quarter-finals.

Milan are in the quarter-finals for the first time.

This is Atlético's fifth last-eight appearance; a year ago they reached the semis for the first time with a 1-0 win at Dortmund. This season Atlético's Adrian Niño became the first player to score in all six Youth League group games, and he also struck in the round of 16.

These clubs met in the group stage last season; Atlético drew 1-1 away and won 3-0 at home to finish second while Milan were eliminated.

Wednesday 15 March

AZ are in their first quarter-final, only the second Dutch club to get that far after Ajax in 2015/16, 2016/17 (when they lost to Madrid) and 2019/20.

2019/20 champions Madrid are in a record seventh quarter-final and hope to reach the last four for an unprecedented fifth time.

Dortmund are in the quarter-finals for the second year running having made it for the first time 12 months ago, losing 1-0 at home to Atlético in front of a 19,300 crowd.

Hajduk beat Manchester City to reach their first quarter-final; they are the second Croatian club to reach this stage after Dinamo Zagreb in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

Round of 16 highlights: Hajduk Split 2-1 Manchester City

Quarter-final guide