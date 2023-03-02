UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: Milan-Atlético, Sporting-Liverpool, AZ-Madrid, Dortmund-Hajduk
Thursday, 2 March 2023
AC Milan take on Atlético, Sporting CP face Liverpool, AZ Alkmaar meet Real Madrid and Dortmund play Hajduk for Nyon finals spots.
The four teams progressing to April's UEFA Youth League finals at Colovray Stadium in Nyon, Switzerland, will be decided on 14 and 15 March when the last-eight ties are played.
At least two first-time semi-finalists are guaranteed while Real Madrid are the only past champions still involved. Three of the eight contenders have never made it to the quarter-finals before.
All matches are one-off games, and if level after 90 minutes go straight to penalties.
Knockout bracket: Road to Nyon
Quarter-finals (14/15 March)
AZ Alkmaar vs Real Madrid
AC Milan vs Atlético
Sporting CP vs Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund vs Hajduk Split
Semi-finals (21 April, Nyon)
1: Sporting / Liverpool vs AZ / Madrid
2: Dortmund / Hajduk vs Milan / Atlético
Final (24 April, Nyon)
Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2
Youth League quarter-final ties: 14/15 March
AZ Alkmaar vs Real Madrid
- AZ are in their first quarter-final, only the second Dutch club to get that far after Ajax in 2015/16, 2016/17 (when they lost to Madrid) and 2019/20.
- 2019/20 champions Madrid are in a record seventh quarter-final and hope to reach the last four for an unprecedented fifth time.
AC Milan vs Atlético
- Milan are in the quarter-finals for the first time.
- This is Atlético's fifth last-eight appearance; a year ago they reached the semis for the first time with a 1-0 win at Dortmund. This season Atlético's Adrian Niño became the first player to score in all six Youth League group games, and he also struck in the round of 16.
- These clubs met in the group stage last season; Atlético drew 1-1 away and won 3-0 at home to finish second while Milan were eliminated.
Sporting CP vs Liverpool
- Sporting are in their second straight quarter-final have never got that far before last season, when they fell to eventual champions Benfica.
- Liverpool also were in the quarter-finals last season, suffering their second loss in as many appearances in that round, 2-0 at Juventus.
Boussia Dortmund vs Hajduk Split
- Dortmund are in the quarter-finals for the second year running having made it for the first time 12 months ago, losing 1-0 at home to Atlético in front of a 19,300 crowd.
- Hajduk beat Manchester City to reach their first quarter-final; they are the second Croatian club to reach this stage after Dinamo Zagreb in 2018/19 and 2019/20.
Dates/times TBD
Quarter-final guide
- Madrid are aiming to join Barcelona and Chelsea as two-time champions.
- Atlético, who lost in the semis to Salzburg last season, are the only other contenders to have previously reached the Nyon final four.
- Hajduk hope to be the first Croatian team to reach the semi-finals.
- AZ and Hajduk aim to be the latest teams to reach the finals from the domestic champions path after Anderlecht in 2015/16, eventual champions Salzburg in 2016/17 and Chelsea in 2018/19.