UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: Sporting-Liverpool, Milan-Atlético, AZ-Madrid, Dortmund-Hajduk

The four teams progressing to April's UEFA Youth League finals at Colovray Stadium in Nyon, Switzerland, will be decided on Tuesday and Wednesday when the last-eight ties are played, all streamed on UEFA.tv.

At least two first-time semi-finalists are guaranteed while Real Madrid are the only past champions still involved. Three of the eight contenders have never made it to the quarter-finals before.

All matches are one-off games, and if level after 90 minutes go straight to penalties.

Tuesday 14 March

Sporting CP vs Liverpool (14:00 CET)

Sporting are in their second straight quarter-final have never got that far before last season, when they fell to eventual champions Benfica.

Liverpool also were in the quarter-finals last season, suffering their second loss in as many appearances in that round, 2-0 at Juventus.

AC Milan vs Atlético (16:00 CET)

Milan are in the quarter-finals for the first time.

This is Atlético's fifth last-eight appearance; a year ago they reached the semis for the first time with a 1-0 win at Dortmund. This season Atlético's Adrian Niño became the first player to score in all six Youth League group games, and he also struck in the round of 16.

These clubs met in the group stage last season; Atlético drew 1-1 away and won 3-0 at home to finish second while Milan were eliminated.

Wednesday 15 March

AZ Alkmaar vs Real Madrid (14:00 CET)

AZ are in their first quarter-final, only the second Dutch club to get that far after Ajax in 2015/16, 2016/17 (when they lost to Madrid) and 2019/20.

2019/20 champions Madrid are in a record seventh quarter-final and hope to reach the last four for an unprecedented fifth time.

Boussia Dortmund vs Hajduk Split (18:30 CET)

Dortmund are in the quarter-finals for the second year running having made it for the first time 12 months ago, losing 1-0 at home to Atlético in front of a 19,300 crowd.

Hajduk beat Manchester City to reach their first quarter-final; they are the second Croatian club to reach this stage after Dinamo Zagreb in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

