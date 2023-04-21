UEFA Youth League semi-finals: AZ pip Sporting on penalties, Hajduk-Milan to come

AZ Alkmaar became the first Dutch side to reach the UEFA Youth League final after beating Sporting CP on penalties following a 2-2 draw at Stade de Genève.

Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro proved to be AZ's hero with two shoot-out saves as Sporting were unable to follow the victories of Benfica last season and Porto in 2019. Hajduk Split and Milan meet later in the second semi; whoever progresses to Monday's decider in Geneva will also be the first from their nation to get to a Youth League final.

Although AZ were missing key man Mexx Meerdink, who came off the bench to score the winning penalty in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final shoot-out against Anderlecht last night, Walter Goes – an unused substitute for the seniors in Alkmaar – was in Geneva to captain the U19s and converted in the shoot-out. Sporting, however, took the lead within nine minutes after a superb swerving finish from just outside the corner of the box by Diogo Cabral.

Sporting kept pressing but AZ levelled on the half-hour, Ernest Poku forcing the ball in after his initial effort following an uncleared corner was saved by Diego Callai. Six minutes later AZ were ahead, Ro-Zangelo Daal with an effort that was almost a mirror image of Cabral's strike, swinging in rather than out and from slightly closer range.

Diogo Cabral celebrates his opening goal UEFA via Sportsfile

Barely had the second half begun when Sporting had the chance to equalise after Jayden Addai brought down Afonso Moreira; Chico Lamba made no mistake from the spot. With just under ten minutes to go, Callai made two crucial saves, first tipping over Lewis Schouten's free-kick, then from the resulting corner denying Fedde de Jong's half-volley. Deep in added time, AZ's Finn Stam was sent off for a challenge on Mateus.

In the shoot-out, at 2-2, Lamba this time had his kick saved by Owusu-Oduro. De Jong was immediately then denied by Callai but Owusu-Oduro stopped the very next penalty by Rodrigo Ribeiro. There were no more misses, and it was Addai who sent AZ into the final.

Key stat: This was the fourth semi-final to go to penalties, all after 2-2 draws: Benfica beat Juventus 4-3 last year on their way to the title, and Chelsea won the other two shoot-outs, ﻿beating Porto 5-4 before losing to Barcelona in 2018 and, the following year, beating Barcelona 5-4 before losing to Porto.

AZ went 2-1 up before half-time UEFA via Sportsfile

Wouter Goes, AZ captain: “It’s a wonderful feeling to have reached the final. I don’t think many people expected that at the beginning of the season. The last ten minutes were difficult for us. They started off by scoring a wonder goal, but the way we came back was a credit to all the boys. It was a real team performance.

“It’s fantastic for the club. Yesterday evening was really important, but so was our result this afternoon. It’s a real plus point for AZ. As for my flight, it was fine. I had enough time to get my focus. It wasn’t a problem.”

Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro, AZ goalkeeper:“I still feel some adrenaline of course, but it’s beginning to subside. Of course we’re still enjoying the victory, but we also have to start focusing on Monday.

"You obviously watch footage of the opposition beforehand, but as keeper you just have to go with what your feeling tells you in each moment. If they have a strange run-up then maybe I wait longer before moving, but otherwise I make up my mind and then go for it."

Samuel Justo, Sporting midfielder: "I think we played well. We started off strongly and went ahead early on. Our tempo dropped off and that allowed the opposition to get a foothold in the game and turn things around to move 2-1 ahead. We started off the second half well, we had a clear idea of what we wanted to do and managed to get the equaliser.

"We were clearly the better team in the second half, we had more possession, more chances, we got into their box frequently and won back possession more often. However, we never really created any clear-cut chances [to win the match]. So, the match went to penalties and we didn’t take ours all that well, although you have to give credit to their keeper for making the two saves."

Filipe Celikkaya, Sporting coach: "We’ve had a great journey from the group stage up until now, with many players that are now playing in the first team that we didn’t bring here today, unlike AZ Alkmaar that had players arriving last night. So they were worried about us. We didn’t do that, we couldn’t. But our future is bright as a club, we had 29 players playing who have a lot of room for improvement."

