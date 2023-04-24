UEFA Youth League final report: AZ Alkmaar 5-0 Hajduk Split

AZ Alkmaar claimed their first European trophy at any level after they turned on the style for a 5-0 victory against Hajduk Split in the UEFA Youth League final in Geneva.

Hajduk, making history for Croatia, were roared on by a huge following of close to 10,000 that had necessitated the switch to Stade de Genève from the competition's usual final venue in nearby Nyon. But Jayden Addai broke the deadlock from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time before doubles from the magnificent Ernest Poku and substitute Mexx Meerdink gave AZ a deserved triumph.

Key moments 45' Addai penalty breaks deadlock

70' AZ double lead through Poku

76' Poku nets third for AZ

79' Sub Meerdink adds fourth

87' Meerdink completes scoring

Match in brief: Tremendous AZ take title

Addai, who scored the winning penalty for AZ against Sporting CP in the semi-final shoot-out on Friday, had a chance in the second minute, forcing Borna Buljan to save. The Hajduk goalkeeper also did well to tip over Poku's effort before diving to deny Addai after the resulting corner.

AZ continued to attack but repeatedly found Buljan in the way until they won a penalty just before half-time, when Poku was brought down by Luka Vušković. Addai proved reliable from the spot again, his low kick just beating the dive of Buljan.

After half-time, AZ brought on top scorer Mexx Meerdink, who scored the winning penalty for the seniors in their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final with Anderlecht on Thursday and also played in yesterday's Eredivisie defeat of RKC Waawijk before flying to Geneva. His introduction helped AZ keep up their momentum.

Jayden Addai celebrates the opening goal UEFA via Sportsfile

Mate Antunović very nearly levelled just after the hour mark, his strong effort tipped over the bar by Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro. But in the 70th minute, Poku got the goal his performance merited as he cut in from the left and sent a shot from outside the box around the grasp of the Hajduk keeper.

Six minutes later, Poku was on target again after a swift one-two with Meerdink and a searing angled finish. Soon after, Meerdink had a goal of his own following a jinking solo run and calm strike. Meerdink completed the scoring eight minutes later as he ran on to a Kess Smit pass and made no mistake, adding the honour of season joint-top scorer to his winner's medal.

Derek Brookman, AZ reporter

A consummate performance from start to finish. AZ were dominant in all departments, and they should have been ahead by more at the break. But they rectified that in the second half with four excellent goals. An outstanding tournament has been capped by an emphatic final victory. Magnificent.

Ernest Poku scored twice in a magnificent personal display UEFA via Sportsfile

Elvir Islamović, Hajduk reporter

Hajduk's dream of lifting the trophy ends painfully against dominant AZ but they do not need to be sad, having achieved great things in the Youth League this season. This was a historic success of a campaign for the club and Croatian football, and they will be treated as heroes when they return to Split.

Reaction

Roko Brajković, Hajduk Split forward: "It didn't go well today. AZ were a better team in all segments of play. I can only congratulate them for a great performance, and it will be a lesson for us.

"In the end, this is a wonderful story for us. We did something amazing and it wouldn't be possible without our fans, who were following us wherever we played. I want to thank them for their support."

Marko Capan, Hajduk Split captain: "It didn't end well for us today but these silver medals are like gold for us and we all have to be proud with what we did."

Borna Buljan, Hajduk Split goalkeeper: "We didn't realise our dream. We were hoping for a win and we wanted to make our fans happy but it didn't look good from kick-off. In the end, we have to be proud of everything we achieved and it's a huge success for us."

Line-ups

AZ: Owusu-Oduro; Goes, Beukers, Mastoras (Van Aken 84); Addai (Kerssens 84), Kwakman, Schouten, Smit (Kalisvaart 88), De Jong; Poku (Gerold 84), Daal (Meerdink 46)

Hajduk: Buljan; Djolonga (Nasor 62), Jurić-Petrašilo, Vušković, Hrgović; Kavelj, Capan (Arković 68); Vrcić (Duić 78), Pukštas, Brajković (Reić 78); Antunović (Skoko 62)

Mexx Meerdink and Walter Goes were both in Alkmaar on Thursday for the Europa Conference League win against Anderlecht (Meerdink coming off the bench to score the quarter-final winning shoot-out penalty) befiore both came to Geneva to aid this triumph. UEFA via Sportsfile

Key stats