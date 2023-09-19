Youth League Champions League path group stage: All the fixtures and results
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Keep track of all the UEFA Champions League path groups.
The 2023/24 UEFA Youth League Champions League group stage is under way, running in parallel with the senior competition until 13 December.
Among winners on the opening day of action were 2022/23 semi-finalists AC Milan and former champions Barcelona and Porto. Adrian Niño, who made history by scoring in all six of Atlético's group games last season, struck twice in their 2-0 win at Lazio. Matchday 1 continues on Wednesday.
As always, the group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the runners-up will go into the play-offs to be drawn away against the eight winners from the domestic champions path, competing for the remaining spots in the knockout phase. The competition concludes with a one-venue, four-team knockout tournament in April.
All KO times CET, may be subject to change
Matchday 1
Tuesday 19 September
Group E
Lazio 0-2 Atlético, Feyenoord 3-0 Celtic
Group F
AC Milan 4-0 Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Borussia Dortmund
Group G
Young Boys 1-3 Leipzig, Manchester City 5-2 Crvena zvezda
Group H
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-4 Porto, Barcelona 2-1 Antwerp
Wednesday 20 September
Group A
Galatasaray vs Copenhagen (11:00), Bayern vs Manchester United (16:00)
Group B
Sevilla vs Lens (14:00), Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (14:00)
Group C
Real Madrid vs Union Berlin (14:00), Braga vs Napoli (15:00)
Group D
Real Sociedad vs Inter (12:00), Benfica vs Salzburg (14:00)
Matchday 2
Tuesday 3 October
Group A
Manchester United vs Galatasaray (15:00), Copenhagen vs Bayern (16:00)
Group B
Lens vs Arsenal (14:00), PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla (16:00)
Group C
Union Berlin vs Braga (13:00), Napoli vs Real Madrid (14:00)
Group D
Inter vs Benfica (12:00), Salzburg vs Real Sociedad (14:00)
Wednesday 4 October
Group E
Atlético vs Feyenoord (14:00), Celtic vs Lazio (15:00)
Group F
Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan (14:00), Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain (15:00)
Group G
Leipzig vs Manchester City (14:00), Crvena zvezda vs Young Boys (16:00)
Group H
Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk (12:00), Porto vs Barcelona (16:00)
Matchday 3
Tuesday 24 October
Group A
Galatasaray vs Bayern (11:00), Manchester United vs Copenhagen (15:00)
Group B
Sevilla vs Arsenal (14:00), Lens vs PSV Eindhoven (14:00)
Group C
Braga vs Real Madrid (15:00), Union Berlin vs Napoli (15:00)
Group D
Inter vs Salzburg (14:00), Benfica vs Real Sociedad (16:00)
Wednesday 25 October
Group E
Feyenoord vs Lazio (14:00), Celtic vs Atlético (15:00)
Group F
Paris Saint-Germain vs AC Milan (14:00), Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund (16:00)
Group G
Young Boys vs Manchester City (14:30), Leipzig vs Crvena zvezda (15:30)
Group H
Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk (14:00), Antwerp vs Porto (14:00)
Matchday 4
Tuesday 7 November
Group E
Lazio vs Feyenoord (14:00), Atlético vs Celtic (16:00)
Group F
Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United (14:00), AC Milan vs Paris Saint-Germain (14:00)
Group G
Manchester City vs Young Boys (16:00), Crvena zvezda vs Leipzig (16:00)
Group H
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona (12:00), Porto vs Antwerp (15:30)
Wednesday 8 November
Group A
Bayern vs Galatasaray (16:00), Copenhagen vs Manchester United (16:00)
Group B
Arsenal vs Sevilla (14:00), PSV Eindhoven vs Lens (14:00)
Group C
Napoli vs Union Berlin (11:00), Real Madrid vs Braga (16:00)
Group D
Real Sociedad vs Benfica (12:00), Salzburg vs Inter (14:30)
Matchday 5
Tuesday 28 November
Group E
Lazio vs Celtic (14:00), Feyenoord vs Atlético (15:00)
Group F
Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United (14:00), AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund (14:30)
Group G
Young Boys vs Crvena zvezda (14:30), Manchester City vs Leipzig (16:00)
Group H
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp (12:00), Barcelona vs Porto (16:00)
Wednesday 29 November
Group A
Galatasaray vs Manchester United (10:00), Bayern vs Copenhagen (16:00)
Group B
Arsenal vs Lens (14:00), Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven (14:00)
Group C
Braga vs Union Berlin (15:00), Real Madrid vs Napoli (16:00)
Group D
Real Sociedad vs Salzburg (12:00), Benfica vs Inter (16:00)
Matchday 6
Tuesday 12 December
Group A
Manchester United vs Bayern (15:00), Copenhagen vs Galatasaray (16:00)
Group B
Lens vs Sevilla (13:00), PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (14:00)
Group C
Napoli vs Braga (14:00), Union Berlin vs Real Madrid (15:00)
Group D
Inter vs Real Sociedad (12:00), Salzburg vs Benfica (14:30)
Wednesday 13 December
Group E
Celtic vs Feyenoord (14:00), Atlético vs Lazio (16:00)
Group F
Newcastle United vs AC Milan (15:00), Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain (16:00)
Group G
Leipzig vs Young Boys (12:00), Crvena zvezda vs Manchester City (14:00)
Group H
Antwerp vs Barcelona (14:00), Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk (15:30)
Team guide
• Joint-record two-time winners Barcelona, plus fellow former champions Benfica, Porto, Real Madrid and Salzburg are involved (holders AZ Alkmaar are in the domestic champions path).
• Past runners-up Paris and Shakhtar are also in this path. Milan reached the 2022/23 semi-finals, a stage Atlético reached the previous season.
• Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Man City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all ten editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14 (the 2020/21 edition was cancelled).
• Teams making their competition debuts in this path are Antwerp, Braga, Lazio, Lens, Newcastle and Union Berlin.
• Galatasaray and Copenhagen met in the inaugural group stage of 2013/14. Copenhagen won 1-0 away and drew 2-2 at home.
• The same season, Madrid beat Napoli 2-1 in the round of 16.
• Benfica and Salzburg have met in two Nyon finals. Salzburg won 2-1 in 2017, Benfica turned the tables 6-0 in 2022.
• Last season Dortmund beat Paris on penalties in the round of 16 after a 1-1 draw.
• In the 2021/22 group stage, Man City beat Leipzig 5-1 at home and 1-0 away.
• Barcelona beat Porto 2-1 in the 2016/17 quarter-finals. Porto and Shakhtar drew 1-1 twice in the 2014/15 group stage.
Knockout calendar
Play-off draw: 19 December, Nyon
Play-offs: 6/7 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 9 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 27/28 February
Quarter-finals: 12/13 March
Semi-finals: 19 April (single venue)
Final: 22 April (single venue)