Youth League Champions League path group stage: All the fixtures and results

The 2023/24 UEFA Youth League Champions League group stage is under way, running in parallel with the senior competition until 13 December.

Among winners on the opening day of action were 2022/23 semi-finalists AC Milan and former champions Barcelona and Porto. Adrian Niño, who made history by scoring in all six of Atlético's group games last season, struck twice in their 2-0 win at Lazio. Matchday 1 continues on Wednesday.

As always, the group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the runners-up will go into the play-offs to be drawn away against the eight winners from the domestic champions path, competing for the remaining spots in the knockout phase. The competition concludes with a one-venue, four-team knockout tournament in April.

All KO times CET, may be subject to change

Tuesday 19 September

Group E

Lazio 0-2 Atlético, Feyenoord 3-0 Celtic

Group F

AC Milan 4-0 Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

Group G

Young Boys 1-3 Leipzig, Manchester City 5-2 Crvena zvezda

Group H

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-4 Porto, Barcelona 2-1 Antwerp

Wednesday 20 September

Group A

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen (11:00), Bayern vs Manchester United (16:00)

Group B

Sevilla vs Lens (14:00), Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (14:00)

Group C

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin (14:00), Braga vs Napoli (15:00)

Group D

Real Sociedad vs Inter (12:00), Benfica vs Salzburg (14:00)

Tuesday 3 October

Group A

Manchester United vs Galatasaray (15:00), Copenhagen vs Bayern (16:00)

Group B

Lens vs Arsenal (14:00), PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla (16:00)

Group C

Union Berlin vs Braga (13:00), Napoli vs Real Madrid (14:00)



Group D

Inter vs Benfica (12:00), Salzburg vs Real Sociedad (14:00)

Wednesday 4 October

Group E

Atlético vs Feyenoord (14:00), Celtic vs Lazio (15:00)

Group F

Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan (14:00), Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain (15:00)

Group G

Leipzig vs Manchester City (14:00), Crvena zvezda vs Young Boys (16:00)

Group H

Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk (12:00), Porto vs Barcelona (16:00)

Tuesday 24 October

Group A

Galatasaray vs Bayern (11:00), Manchester United vs Copenhagen (15:00)

Group B

Sevilla vs Arsenal (14:00), Lens vs PSV Eindhoven (14:00)

Group C

Braga vs Real Madrid (15:00), Union Berlin vs Napoli (15:00)

Group D

Inter vs Salzburg (14:00), Benfica vs Real Sociedad (16:00)

Wednesday 25 October

Group E

Feyenoord vs Lazio (14:00), Celtic vs Atlético (15:00)

Group F

Paris Saint-Germain vs AC Milan (14:00), Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund (16:00)

Group G

Young Boys vs Manchester City (14:30), Leipzig vs Crvena zvezda (15:30)

Group H

Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk (14:00), Antwerp vs Porto (14:00)

Tuesday 7 November

Group E

Lazio vs Feyenoord (14:00), Atlético vs Celtic (16:00)

Group F

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United (14:00), AC Milan vs Paris Saint-Germain (14:00)

Group G

Manchester City vs Young Boys (16:00), Crvena zvezda vs Leipzig (16:00)

Group H

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona (12:00), Porto vs Antwerp (15:30)

Wednesday 8 November

Group A

Bayern vs Galatasaray (16:00), Copenhagen vs Manchester United (16:00)

Group B

Arsenal vs Sevilla (14:00), PSV Eindhoven vs Lens (14:00)

Group C

Napoli vs Union Berlin (11:00), Real Madrid vs Braga (16:00)

Group D

Real Sociedad vs Benfica (12:00), Salzburg vs Inter (14:30)

Tuesday 28 November

Group E

Lazio vs Celtic (14:00), Feyenoord vs Atlético (15:00)

Group F

Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United (14:00), AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund (14:30)

Group G

Young Boys vs Crvena zvezda (14:30), Manchester City vs Leipzig (16:00)

Group H

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp (12:00), Barcelona vs Porto (16:00)

Wednesday 29 November

Group A

Galatasaray vs Manchester United (10:00), Bayern vs Copenhagen (16:00)

Group B

Arsenal vs Lens (14:00), Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven (14:00)

Group C

Braga vs Union Berlin (15:00), Real Madrid vs Napoli (16:00)

Group D

Real Sociedad vs Salzburg (12:00), Benfica vs Inter (16:00)

Tuesday 12 December

Group A

Manchester United vs Bayern (15:00), Copenhagen vs Galatasaray (16:00)

Group B

Lens vs Sevilla (13:00), PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (14:00)

Group C

Napoli vs Braga (14:00), Union Berlin vs Real Madrid (15:00)

Group D

Inter vs Real Sociedad (12:00), Salzburg vs Benfica (14:30)

Wednesday 13 December

Group E

Celtic vs Feyenoord (14:00), Atlético vs Lazio (16:00)

Group F

Newcastle United vs AC Milan (15:00), Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain (16:00)

Group G

Leipzig vs Young Boys (12:00), Crvena zvezda vs Manchester City (14:00)

Group H

Antwerp vs Barcelona (14:00), Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk (15:30)

Team guide

• Joint-record two-time winners Barcelona, plus fellow former champions Benfica, Porto, Real Madrid and Salzburg are involved (holders AZ Alkmaar are in the domestic champions path).

• Past runners-up Paris and Shakhtar are also in this path. Milan reached the 2022/23 semi-finals, a stage Atlético reached the previous season.

• Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Man City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all ten editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14 (the 2020/21 edition was cancelled).

• Teams making their competition debuts in this path are Antwerp, Braga, Lazio, Lens, Newcastle and Union Berlin.

• Galatasaray and Copenhagen met in the inaugural group stage of 2013/14. Copenhagen won 1-0 away and drew 2-2 at home.

• The same season, Madrid beat Napoli 2-1 in the round of 16.

• Benfica and Salzburg have met in two Nyon finals. Salzburg won 2-1 in 2017, Benfica turned the tables 6-0 in 2022.

• Last season Dortmund beat Paris on penalties in the round of 16 after a 1-1 draw.

• In the 2021/22 group stage, Man City beat Leipzig 5-1 at home and 1-0 away.

• Barcelona beat Porto 2-1 in the 2016/17 quarter-finals. Porto and Shakhtar drew 1-1 twice in the 2014/15 group stage.

Knockout calendar

Play-off draw: 19 December, Nyon

Play-offs: 6/7 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 9 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 27/28 February

Quarter-finals: 12/13 March

Semi-finals: 19 April (single venue)

Final: 22 April (single venue)

