Youth League Champions League path group stage: All the fixtures

The 2023/24 UEFA Youth League Champions League group stage runs in parallel with the senior competition from 19 September to 13 December.

As always, the group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the runners-up will go into the play-offs to be drawn away against the eight winners from the domestic champions path, competing for the remaining spots in the knockout phase. The competition concludes with a one-venue, four-team knockout tournament in April.

Watch live streams and highlights of selected games on UEFA.tv

All KO times CET, may be subject to change

Tuesday 19 September

Group E

Lazio vs Atlético (14:00), Feyenoord vs Celtic (15:00)

Group F

AC Milan vs Newcastle United (14:00), Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund (16:00)

Group G

Young Boys vs Leipzig (14:30), Manchester City vs Crvena zvezda (16:00)

Group H

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto (13:00), Barcelona vs Antwerp (16:00)

Wednesday 20 September

Group A

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen (11:00), Bayern vs Manchester United (16:00)

Group B

Sevilla vs Lens (14:00), Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (14:00)

Group C

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin (14:00), Braga vs Napoli (15:00)

Group D

Real Sociedad vs Inter (12:00), Benfica vs Salzburg (14:00)

Tuesday 3 October

Group A

Manchester United vs Galatasaray (15:00), Copenhagen vs Bayern (16:00)

Group B

Lens vs Arsenal (14:00), PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla (16:00)

Group C

Union Berlin vs Braga (13:00), Napoli vs Real Madrid (14:00)



Group D

Inter vs Benfica (12:00), Salzburg vs Real Sociedad (14:00)

Wednesday 4 October

Group E

Atlético vs Feyenoord (14:00), Celtic vs Lazio (15:00)

Group F

Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan (14:00), Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain (15:00)

Group G

Leipzig vs Manchester City (14:00), Crvena zvezda vs Young Boys (16:00)

Group H

Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk (12:00), Porto vs Barcelona (16:00)

2022 final highlights: Salzburg 0-6 Benfica

Tuesday 24 October

Group A

Galatasaray vs Bayern (11:00), Manchester United vs Copenhagen (15:00)

Group B

Sevilla vs Arsenal (14:00), Lens vs PSV Eindhoven (14:00)

Group C

Braga vs Real Madrid (15:00), Union Berlin vs Napoli (15:00)

Group D

Inter vs Salzburg (14:00), Benfica vs Real Sociedad (16:00)

Wednesday 25 October

Group E

Feyenoord vs Lazio (14:00), Celtic vs Atlético (15:00)

Group F

Paris Saint-Germain vs AC Milan (14:00), Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund (16:00)

Group G

Young Boys vs Manchester City (14:30), Leipzig vs Crvena zvezda (15:30)

Group H

Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk (14:00), Antwerp vs Porto (14:00)

Tuesday 7 November

Group E

Lazio vs Feyenoord (14:00), Atlético vs Celtic (16:00)

Group F

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United (14:00), AC Milan vs Paris Saint-Germain (14:00)

Group G

Manchester City vs Young Boys (16:00), Crvena zvezda vs Leipzig (16:00)

Group H

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona (12:00), Porto vs Antwerp (15:30)

Wednesday 8 November

Group A

Bayern vs Galatasaray (16:00), Copenhagen vs Manchester United (16:00)

Group B

Arsenal vs Sevilla (14:00), PSV Eindhoven vs Lens (14:00)

Group C

Napoli vs Union Berlin (11:00), Real Madrid vs Braga (16:00)

Group D

Real Sociedad vs Benfica (12:00), Salzburg vs Inter (14:30)

Tuesday 28 November

Group E

Lazio vs Celtic (14:00), Feyenoord vs Atlético (15:00)

Group F

Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United (14:00), AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund (14:30)

Group G

Young Boys vs Crvena zvezda (14:30), Manchester City vs Leipzig (16:00)

Group H

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp (12:00), Barcelona vs Porto (16:00)

Wednesday 29 November

Group A

Galatasaray vs Manchester United (10:00), Bayern vs Copenhagen (16:00)

Group B

Arsenal vs Lens (14:00), Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven (14:00)

Group C

Braga vs Union Berlin (15:00), Real Madrid vs Napoli (16:00)

Group D

Real Sociedad vs Salzburg (12:00), Benfica vs Inter (16:00)

Salzburg's 2017 glory vs Benfica

Tuesday 12 December

Group A

Manchester United vs Bayern (15:00), Copenhagen vs Galatasaray (16:00)

Group B

Lens vs Sevilla (13:00), PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (14:00)

Group C

Napoli vs Braga (14:00), Union Berlin vs Real Madrid (15:00)

Group D

Inter vs Real Sociedad (12:00), Salzburg vs Benfica (14:30)

Wednesday 13 December

Group E

Celtic vs Feyenoord (14:00), Atlético vs Lazio (16:00)

Group F

Newcastle United vs AC Milan (15:00), Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain (16:00)

Group G

Leipzig vs Young Boys (12:00), Crvena zvezda vs Manchester City (14:00)

Group H

Antwerp vs Barcelona (14:00), Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk (15:30)

2022/23 round of 16 highlights: Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain (5-4 pens)

Team guide

• Joint-record two-time winners Barcelona, plus fellow former champions Benfica, Porto, Real Madrid and Salzburg are involved (holders AZ Alkmaar are in the domestic champions path).

• Past runners-up Paris and Shakhtar are also in this path.

• Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Man City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all ten editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14 (the 2020/21 edition was cancelled).

• Teams making their competition debuts in this path are Antwerp, Braga, Lazio, Lens, Newcastle and Union Berlin.

• Galatasaray and Copenhagen met in the inaugural group stage of 2013/14. Copenhagen won 1-0 away and drew 2-2 at home.

• The same season, Madrid beat Napoli 2-1 in the round of 16.

• Benfica and Salzburg have met in two Nyon finals. Salzburg won 2-1 in 2017, Benfica turned the tables 6-0 in 2022.

• Last season Dortmund beat Paris on penalties in the round of 16 after a 1-1 draw.

• In the 2021/22 group stage, Man City beat Leipzig 5-1 at home and 1-0 away.

• Barcelona beat Porto 2-1 in the 2016/17 quarter-finals. Porto and Shakhtar drew 1-1 twice in the 2014/15 group stage.

Knockout calendar

Play-off draw: 19 December, Nyon

Play-offs: 6/7 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 9 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 27/28 February

Quarter-finals: 12/13 March

Semi-finals: 19 April (single venue)

Final: 22 April (single venue)

2024/25: New Youth League format