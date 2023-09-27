UEFA Youth League domestic champions path ties

The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path kicks off on Tuesday 3 October with holders AZ Alkmaar starting their title defence.

The path contains the domestic youth champions of the 32 highest-ranked associations whose domestic youth champions' senior teams did not qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage (and therefore are in the Champions League path group stage). They play in two rounds of home-and-away ties, with both stages already drawn.

The first legs are on 3 and 4 October, with AZ at home to European debutants Klaipėda of Lithuania. One of the returns is on 8 October, while the rest are three weeks after the first legs.

The eight eventual domestic champions path second-round winners in November will then host the eight Champions League path group runners-up in February's play-off round. The eight play-off winners will join the eight group winners in the round of 16, with the one-legged knockout phase leading to a one-venue four-team final tournament in April.

Matches

First-round ties

All times CET

First legs

Tuesday 3 October

Molde vs Hamilton Academical (11:00)

AZ Alkmaar vs Klaipėda (17:00)

Wednesday 4 October

Turan Turkistan vs Sheriff Tiraspol (13:00)

Lech Poznań vs Nantes (14:00)

Ruh Lviv vs Sarajevo (14:00)

Dinamo Zagreb vs İstanbul Basaksehir (14:00)

Gabala vs Puskás Akadémia (14:00)

Pafos vs Žilina (15:00)

Sparta Praha vs Maccabi Haifa (15:00)

Famalicão vs Midtjylland (16:00)

Olympiacos vs Lecce (16:00)

Dinamo Minsk vs Ludogorets (17:00)

Universitatea Craiova vs Partizan (18:00)

Maribor vs Mainz (18:00)

Malmö vs HJK Helsinki (18:45)

Gent vs Basel (19:00)

2023 final highlights: AZ Alkmaar 5-0 Hajduk Split

Second legs

Sunday 8 October

Ludogorets vs Dinamo Minsk (17:00)

Tuesday 24 October

Puskás Akadémia vs Gabala (16:30)

Hamilton Academical vs Molde (20:00)

Wednesday 25 October

İstanbul Basaksehir vs Dinamo Zagreb (13:00)

Midtjylland vs Famalicão (14:00)

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Turan Turkistan (14:00)

Maccabi Haifa vs Sparta Praha (16:00)

Žilina vs Pafos (16:30)

Nantes vs Lech Poznań (17:00)

Klaipėda vs AZ Alkmaar (17:30)

Sarajavo vs Ruh Lviv (18:00)

HJK Helsinki vs Malmö (18:00)

Partizan vs Universitatea Craiova (18:00)

Mainz vs Maribor (18:30)

Basel vs Gent (19:00)

Lecce vs Olympiacos (20:30)

Second-round draw (8 & 29 November)

Ruh Lviv / Sarajevo vs Famalicão / Midtjylland

Lech Poznań / Nantes vs Malmö / HJK Helsinki

Molde / Hamilton Academical vs AZ Alkmaar / Klaipėda

Sparta Praha / Maccabi Haifa vs Pafos / Žilina

Gent / Basel vs Dinamo Zagreb / İstanbul Basaksehir

Gabala / Puskás Akadémia vs Olympiacos / Lecce

Maribor / Mainz vs Dinamo Minsk / Ludogorets

Turan Turkistan / Sheriff Tiraspol vs Universitatea Craiova / Partizan

Team guide

• AZ Alkmaar won their maiden title last season, beating Hajduk Split, the first time the final had been between two teams from the domestic champions path (although Salzburg had previously won the title from this path in 2016/17).

• Like AZ, Ruh Lviv came through this path last season, getting to the quarter-finals after knocking out Galatasaray and Inter.

• Midtjylland have made it through this route a record five times, twice getting as far as the quarter-finals.

• Dinamo Minsk, Famalicão, Istanbul Başakşehir, Klaipėdos, Lecce, Mainz, Pafos, Partizan, Sarajevo, Turan Turkistan and Universitatea Craiova are all making UEFA Youth League debuts.

• For Famalicão, Klaipėda, Lecce and Turan it is the first time their clubs have been represented in UEFA competition at any level.

Knockout dates

Play-off draw: 19 December, Nyon

Play-offs: 6/7 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 9 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 27/28 February

Quarter-finals: 12/13 March

Semi-finals: 19 April

Final: 22 April