UEFA Youth League domestic champions path latest

The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path began with holders AZ Alkmaar starting their title defence in record-breaking form as the first round first legs were played.

The path contains the domestic youth champions of the 32 highest-ranked associations whose domestic youth champions' senior teams did not qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage (and therefore are in the Champions League path group stage). They play in two rounds of home-and-away ties, with both stages already drawn.

Last season AZ became only the second club to win from this path, and they started their bid to repeat the feat with a competition-record margin of victory, putting 12 goals without reply past Klaipėda of Lithuania. HJK Helsinki made history themselves as the first team from Finland to win a match in this competition, 4-1 at Malmö, while Famalicão, in their debut UEFA tie at any level, were denied victory by a late two-goal comeback from domestic champions path specialists Midtjylland, who had only lost one of 20 previous matches in these rounds.

There were wins for UEFA Youth League debutants Mainz and Partizan, while newcomers Sarajevo draw 1-1 with last season's quarter-finalists Ruh Lviv. One of the second legs is on Sunday, while the rest are on 24 and 25 October.

The eight eventual domestic champions path second-round winners in November will then host the eight Champions League path group runners-up in February's play-off round. The eight play-off winners will join the eight group winners in the round of 16, with the one-legged knockout phase leading to a one-venue four-team final tournament in April.

Matches

First-round ties

Sparta Praha and Maccabi Haifa drew their first leg 1-1 Jakub Pláteník

Wednesday 4 October

Turan Turkistan 0-1 Sheriff Tiraspol

Lech Poznań 1-1 Nantes

Ruh Lviv 1-1 Sarajevo

Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 İstanbul Basaksehir

Gabala 1-1 Puskás Akadémia

Pafos 0-1 Žilina

Sparta Praha 1-1 Maccabi Haifa

Famalicão 2-2 Midtjylland

Olympiacos 3-1 Lecce

Dinamo Minsk 0-1 Ludogorets

Universitatea Craiova 0-1 Partizan

Maribor 0-2 Mainz

Malmö 1-4 HJK Helsinki

Gent 0-1 Basel

Tuesday 3 October

Molde 3-0 Hamilton Academical

AZ Alkmaar 12-0 Klaipėda

Action from Basel's 1-0 first-leg win at Gent BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

All times CET

Sunday 8 October

Ludogorets vs Dinamo Minsk (17:00, first leg 1-0)

Tuesday 24 October

Puskás Akadémia vs Gabala (16:30, first leg 1-1)

Hamilton Academical vs Molde (20:00, first leg 0-3)

Wednesday 25 October

İstanbul Basaksehir vs Dinamo Zagreb (13:00, first leg 1-2)

Midtjylland vs Famalicão (14:00, first leg 2-2)

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Turan Turkistan (14:00, first leg 1-0)

Maccabi Haifa vs Sparta Praha (16:00, first leg 1-1)

Žilina vs Pafos (16:30, first leg 1-0)

Nantes vs Lech Poznań (17:00, first leg 1-1)

Klaipėda vs AZ Alkmaar (17:30, first leg 0-12)

Sarajavo vs Ruh Lviv (18:00, first leg 1-1)

HJK Helsinki vs Malmö (18:00, first leg 4-1)

Partizan vs Universitatea Craiova (18:00, first leg 1-0)

Mainz vs Maribor (18:30, first leg 2-0)

Basel vs Gent (19:00, first leg 1-0)

Lecce vs Olympiacos (20:30, first leg 1-3)

Second-round draw (8 & 29 November)

Ruh Lviv / Sarajevo vs Famalicão / Midtjylland

Lech Poznań / Nantes vs Malmö / HJK Helsinki

Molde / Hamilton Academical vs AZ Alkmaar / Klaipėda

Sparta Praha / Maccabi Haifa vs Pafos / Žilina

Gent / Basel vs Dinamo Zagreb / İstanbul Basaksehir

Gabala / Puskás Akadémia vs Olympiacos / Lecce

Maribor / Mainz vs Dinamo Minsk / Ludogorets

Turan Turkistan / Sheriff Tiraspol vs Universitatea Craiova / Partizan

2023 final highlights: AZ Alkmaar 5-0 Hajduk Split

Team guide

• AZ Alkmaar won their maiden title last season, beating Hajduk Split, the first time the final had been between two teams from the domestic champions path (although Salzburg had previously won the title from this path in 2016/17).

• Like AZ, Ruh Lviv came through this path last season, getting to the quarter-finals after knocking out Galatasaray and Inter.

• Midtjylland have made it through this route a record five times, twice getting as far as the quarter-finals.

• Dinamo Minsk, Famalicão, Istanbul Başakşehir, Klaipėda, Lecce, Mainz, Pafos, Partizan, Sarajevo, Turan Turkistan and Universitatea Craiova are all making UEFA Youth League debuts.

• For Famalicão, Klaipėda, Lecce and Turan it is the first time their clubs have been represented in UEFA competition at any level.

Knockout dates

Play-off draw: 19 December, Nyon

Play-offs: 6/7 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 9 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 27/28 February

Quarter-finals: 12/13 March

Semi-finals: 19 April

Final: 22 April