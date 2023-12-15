UEFA Youth League play-off draw: Tuesday

The UEFA Youth League play-off draw will be streamed live at 12:00 CET on Tuesday 19 December, setting ties to be played on 6 and 7 February.

Play-off contenders Domestic champions path winners: AZ Alkmaar (NED, holders), Basel (SUI), Midtjylland (DEN), Mainz (GER), Nantes (FRA), Olympiacos (GRE), Partizan (SRB), Žilina (SVK) Group runners-up: Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Barcelona (ESP), Bayern (GER), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Braga (POR), Inter (ITA), Leipzig (GER), Sevilla (ESP)

The eight teams that progressed from the domestic champions path will be drawn at home to the runners-up from the UEFA Champions League path group stage. Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other.

The full draw procedure will be confirmed before the ceremony.

The winners will progress to join the teams that topped the eight groups in the round of 16, with a straight knockout from then on to decide the four teams that reach April's finals.

Team guide

AZ are holders, having also come through the domestic champions path last season.

Barcelona are aiming to become the first three-time winners and are in a debut play-off despite having previously been in the round of 16 seven times.

Atlético have got to at least the play-offs in all ten editions, aiming to reach the round of 16 for the seventh straight years and ninth time altogether, their sole play-off loss to Midtjylland on penalties in 2015/16.

Midtjylland have extended their record of getting through the domestic champions path to six times, and have won four of their five previous play-offs.

Dortmund are in the play-offs for the fifth time since 2016/17 and aiming to win at this stage for the third year running.

Inter have lost at this stage for the last two seasons. though did get through in 2017/18.

Previous play-off winners taking part include Žilina (2021/22 against Inter) and Sevilla (2021/22), Basel (2016/17) previously lost in this round but did make the round of 16 from their group the next year. Bayern and Olympiacos have made the last 16 before despite never taking part in the play-offs.

Leipzig are in their debut play-off after getting through a group for the first time in five attempts.

Braga, Mainz and Partizan are in their debut campaigns. Nantes made their debut last season but missed out on the play-offs.

Knockout dates

Play-offs: 6/7 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 9 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 27/28 February

Quarter-finals: 12/13 March

Semi-finals: 19 April (single venue)

Final: 22 April (single venue)