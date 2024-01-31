UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Youth League play-offs: AZ-Atlético, Mainz-Barcelona, Olympiacos-Inter, Basel-Bayern

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Holders AZ Alkmaar face Atlético and Mainz meet Barcelona among the ties on Tuesday and Wednesday to decide the last round of 16 spots.

The eight ties
The eight ties UEFA

Holders AZ Alkmaar host Atlético and two-time winners Barcelona visit Mainz among the UEFA Youth League play-off ties on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The eight teams that progressed from the domestic champions path are at home to the runners-up from the UEFA Champions League path group stage. The eight winners join the teams that topped the UEFA Champions League path groups in the round of 16.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Matches

Tuesday 6 February
Midtjylland vs Leipzig (14:00)
Mainz vs Barcelona (18:00)

Wednesday 7 February
Olympiacos vs Inter (14:00)
Partizan vs Braga (15:00)
AZ Alkmaar vs Atlético (16:00)
Žilina vs Borussia Dortmund (16:30)
Basel vs Bayern München (18:00)
Nantes vs Sevilla (19:00)

All times CET

Team guide

  • AZ are holders, having also come through the domestic champions path last season.
  • Barcelona are aiming to become the first three-time winners and are in a debut play-off, despite having been in the round of 16 on seven previous occasions.
  • Atlético have reached at least the play-offs in all ten editions. They are aiming to reach the round of 16 for the seventh straight year and ninth time altogether, their sole play-off loss coming against Midtjylland on penalties in 2015/16.
  • Midtjylland have now progressed from the domestic champions path on six occasions, and have won four of their five previous play-offs.
  • Dortmund are in the play-offs for the fifth time since 2016/17 and aiming to win at this stage for the third year running.
  • Inter have lost at this stage in both the last two seasons but did make it through in 2017/18.
  • Previous play-off winners taking part include Žilina (2021/22) and Sevilla (2021/22). Basel (2016/17) previously lost in this round but did make the round of 16 the following year. Bayern and Olympiacos have made the last 16 before despite never taking part in the play-offs.
  • Leipzig are in their debut play-off after getting through a group for the first time in five attempts.
  • Opponents Braga and Partizan, like Mainz, are in their debut campaigns. Nantes made their debut last season but missed out on the play-offs.

Knockout dates

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 9 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 27/28 February
Quarter-finals: 12/13 March
Semi-finals: 19 April (single venue)
Final: 22 April (single venue)

Through to round of 16 so far (group winners)

AC Milan, Copenhagen, Feyenoord, Lens, Manchester City, Porto, Real Madrid, Salzburg

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Selected for you

02:25
Van Persie on Youth League
Live 07/12/2023

Van Persie on Youth League

'Every ten days you step into a different world' - Robin van Persie discusses the UEFA Youth League experience.
How the groups ended
Live 13/12/2023

How the groups ended

See which eight teams topped their groups to reach the round of 16 and which eight runners-up are into the play-offs.
Eight through from domestic champions path
Live 03/12/2023

Eight through from domestic champions path

Holders AZ Alkmaar, Basel, Mainz, Midtjylland, Nantes, Olympiacos, Partizan and Žilina are through to the play-offs.