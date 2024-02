UEFA Youth League round of 16 latest: AZ, Copenhagen through

The UEFA Youth League round of 16 is in progress, with holders AZ Alkmaar and Copenhagen the first teams to book a quarter-final slot.

In this round, the eight UEFA Champions League path group winners are taking on the eight winners of the play-offs between the domestic champions path winners and the Champions League path group runners-up.

All the ties will be held as one-off games, going straight to penalties if level after 90 minutes. As in previous seasons, the semis and final in April will be staged at a single venue.

Tuesday 27 February

AZ Alkmaar 1-1 Porto (3-4 pens)

Holders AZ are out after a dramatic finish against the 2018/19 winners. Porto had the better of the early stages but in the 34th minute AZ led as Julian Oerip combined with Jayden Addai and played a pass that sent Yoël van den Ban clear to chip in past Diogo Fernandes. AZ looked set to win their sixth Youth League games in a row without conceding but in added time António Ribeiro headed in a Gil Martins corner and after Diogo Fernandes denied Kees Smit at point-blank range, the tie went to penalties.

Porto's second kick from Anhá Candé was stopped by Tristan Kuijste but Diogo Fernandes saved from Rayan Atikallah and Jayden Addai, allowing Gonçalo Sousa to covert to take Porto through. AZ have at least equalled Chelsea's record of 17 straight UEFA Youth League matches unbeaten over 90 minutes.

Žilina 1-1 Copenhagen (2-4 pens)

Copenhagen are into their first quarter-final in this competition and one win from giving Denmark their maiden appearance in the last four. There was drama from the off when Mário Sauer had an early penalty saved by Oscar Gadeberg Buur but then hit a tenth-minute equaliser for Žilina as in between Amin Chiakha had made it 1-0 to Copenhagen, becoming the competition's top scorer this season in six.

Buur again showed his prowess in the shoot-out as, with Vladimír Vaľko having already missed and Copenhagen had scored all four of their penalties, the keeper saved from Vuk Atanasijević and was engulfed by celebrating team-mates.

Mainz vs Manchester City (18:00)

Wednesday 28 February

Olympiacos vs Lens (14:00)

AC Milan vs Braga (14:30)

Salzburg vs Nantes (15:00)

Bayern München vs Feyenoord (16:00)

Real Madrid vs Leipzig (18:00)

All times CET

2022/23 group stage highlights: Leipzig 2-3 Real Madrid

