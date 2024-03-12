UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: Olympiacos through, Nantes-Copenhagen, Milan-Madrid, Mainz-Porto
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Article summary
Olympiacos won 3-1 at Bayern with Nantes meeting Copenhagen for the first to face them in the semis, and Milan-Madrid and Mainz-Porto on Wednesday.
Article top media content
Article body
Olympiacos are the first team into the UEFA Youth League finals after a 3-1 win at Bayern with three more last-eight ties to come on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The draw for the finals has already been made, with one of Olympiacos, Nantes or Copenhagen to reach the decider for the first time. Last season both finalists (AZ Alkmaar and Hajduk Split) came through the domestic champions path, a route taken to the quarters this time by Mainz, Nantes and Olympiacos.
Road to the finals
Quarter-finals:
Tuesday 12 March
Bayern München 1-3 Olympiacos
Nantes vs Copenhagen (18:00)
Wednesday 13 March
AC Milan vs Real Madrid (16:00)
Mainz vs Porto (18:00)
All times CET
Semi-finals: Friday 19 April (single venue)
1: Olympiacos vs Nantes / Copenhagen
2: Mainz / Porto vs Milan / Madrid
Final: Monday 22 April (single venue)
Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2
Matches
Tuesday 12 March
Bayern 1-3 Olympiacos
Olympiacos, already the first Greek quarter-finalists, have got a step further thanls to a burst of three goals in nine first-half minutes. Bayern had much of the early play but Olympiacos went ahead just past the half-hour when home keeper Max Schmitt was caught in possession and his clearance was intercepted and turned in by Christos Mouzakitis for his fifth goal of the campaign.
Five minutes later it was 2-0 as Antonios Papakanellos cut in from the left on the byline and beat Schmitt from a tight angle. It was 3-0 almost immediately after when Charalampos Kostoulas pounced on a loose ball just outside the box and lashed in a half-volley to join Mouzakitis on five Youth League goals. In the 63rd minute Robert Ramsak pounced on the rebound from a parried Lovro Zvonarek shot to pull one back. Zvonarek then headed on to the post but Olympiacos held on to become the first team from their club to reach any UEFA competition semi-final.
Nantes vs Copenhagen
- Nantes are in their first quarter-final after winning away to former champions Salzburg.
- Copenhagen are only the second Danish club to get this far and hope to be the first to make the semis.
Wednesday 13 March
Milan vs Real Madrid
- Milan are aiming to reach the semi-finals for the second year running.
- Madrid have increased their record number of quarter-final appearances to eight and hope to emulate Barcelona and Chelsea as two-time champions.
Mainz vs Porto
- Mainz are the first competition debutants to get this far since Hoffenheim in 2018/19.
- Porto won this title in 2018/19 (beating Hoffenheim in the semi-finals) and are into their fifth quarter-final, behind only Real Madrid (8) and Benfica (6). They won away at holders AZ Alkmaar in the round of 16 and, like Madrid, hope to emulate Barcelona and Chelsea as two-time champions.